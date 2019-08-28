Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Air Zimbabwe apologises for flights disruption

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Air Zimbabwe's only plane servicing the Harare-Bulawayo route has since Friday been grounded due to a technical fault resulting in disruption of its services.  

Air Zimbabwe yesterday issued a statement apologising to its passengers for the hiccup, saying work is being done to bring the aircraft back to service.  

"Air Zimbabwe sincerely apologises to all of its valued passengers following the disruption of its flights since Friday 30 August 2019. This is due to a technical fault on the B767-200ER which was exacerbated by the unavailability of appropriate ground support equipment at Joshua Nkomo International Airport," read the statement.

"Our engineers are working flat out to bring the aircraft back to serviceability. Normal operations are expected to resume soon."

Air Zimbabwe said alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate affected passengers.  

"Meanwhile, our Reservations and Ground handling teams at all our airport offices are making alternative arrangements to accommodate affected passengers subject to availability of seats on their respective sectors," read the statement.


Source - chronicle

