Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zesa tightens screws on bigwigs

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZESA has embarked on a blitz to compel all high-profile people who owe it money to pay up or face prosecution.

So far, several bigwigs including former and serving ministers have appeared in court after Energy and Power Development Minister Fortune Chasi empowered the parastatal to recover the money without fear or favour.

The power utility is owed $1,2 billion by consumers, some of whom have not paid a cent in almost a decade.

This comes as ZESA, which is struggling to meet demand due to low water levels at Lake Kariba and  technical challenges at Hwange Thermal Power Station, has indicated that it will soon disconnect all consumers who fail to pay or make a payment plan, ZESA acting chief executive officer Engineer Patrick Chivaura has said.

Acting on the minister's instruction s, the power utility is working on a debt recovery strategy to press consumers to pay their outstanding bills.

Eng Chivaura told The Herald yesterday: "The power utility is not going back on its quest to recover its debts from debtors.

"We have been given the mandate by the Government to put more effort to recover our debts despite one's position. After failing to comply with our directive, we will be left with no option but to approach the courts of the land to recover the debts."

Eng Chivaura said it was critical for defaulters to pay their obligations to ensure a steady supply of electricity.

A number of citizens and businesspeople are complaining about load-shedding yet they do not pay for services rendered. For instance, the manufacturing sector owes up to $350 million while miners owe $200 million.

Said Eng Chivaura: "In the interest of service provision, the power utility has stepped up credit control measures in order to recover the debt owed in sectors such commercial, mining, agriculture and domestic. All defaulting business are required to make payment plans in order to clear their bills to avoid the inconvenience of service being withdrawn and litigation."

Letters of demand have since been sent to debtors. Eng Chivaura said they had put in place a payment plan for the production sector, especially the manufacturing sector, mining and winter wheat farmers.

As soon after the winter wheat season is over, ZESA will disconnect power to all farmers who have not paid. He said Zesa was not a charity organisation and everyone had to honour their electricity obligations regardless of status.

"We have this mechanism to ensure that money is collected and we are now working on a debt strategy to recover that money," said Eng Chivaura.

Eng Chivaura said: "We want power to be paid for. A number of consumers are owing Zesa and if you don't pay for the services, Zesa will come to a stage where it will not be able to deliver that service, yet the source of the problem will be consumers."

He added that Zesa has to remain viable, financing its projects and providing the much needed power to drive aspirations of the Vision 2030 while at the same time meeting farmers, industry and general consumers needs.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Trouble for Peter Moyo as Old Mutual plans to exit his company

47 mins ago | 166 Views

Chamisa to wage armed retaliation against Mnangagwa abuse?

54 mins ago | 300 Views

Tesla batteries are keeping Zimbabwe's economy running

54 mins ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe expresses worry over fresh xenophobia threats

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa's end is nigh, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Chamisa's MDC fumes over independent commissions' silence

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Mighty Warriors boycott home fixture

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Education permanent secretary Tabela's husband dies

1 hr ago | 109 Views

'Zimbabwe to have normal to below normal rain'

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Girl (12) loses mind after being assaulted by mother

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Teenager beheads father, dumps body in a pit

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Mahiya must stop misrepresenting us: Zipra war vets

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa to pounce on rowdy fuel dealers

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Cops raid, steal US$41,000 from realtor

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Minister challenges Matebeleland to embrace devolution

1 hr ago | 32 Views

MDC to challenge Kambarami election reversal

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Hubby killer arrested

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Pope Francis begin Southern Africa visit this week, not coming to Zimbabwe though

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Doctors to strike on Tuesday

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Man convicted for bashing minister's daughter appeals

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa for Ndiweni imprisonment

1 hr ago | 102 Views

'No strings attached to Chinese aid'

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Judge orders release of MDC chair's seized vehicle

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Chasi talks tough on Zesa board appointments

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Zimbabweans in SA plot to doorstep Mnangagwa at WEF summit

1 hr ago | 113 Views

'MDC building structures in prisons'

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Questions over Amnesty fraud unanswered

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Armed robbers arrested

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to issue 40 community radio licences, claims Mangwana

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Exposing the log in Amnesty's eyes

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa to address anti-sanctions march

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe engages Japan on major roadworks

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe, SA to implement programmes under Trans-Limpopo initiative

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Air Zimbabwe apologises for flights disruption

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Kambarami by-election latest

1 hr ago | 411 Views

Matemadanda speaks on abductions

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Zanu-PF to host business breakfast indaba

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Fake pregnancy & baby theft lead to arrest

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Bosso struggle against Mushowani

1 hr ago | 146 Views

WATCH: Chief Justice Malaba rubbishes alleged interference

1 hr ago | 128 Views

CSC installs $9m solar plant

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Unrealistic expectations of the president's austerity measures

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

False and malicious article concerning the RBZ

11 hrs ago | 2736 Views

Xenophobic attacks worry Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 3338 Views

A non winning horse is a liability to Uncle Sam

13 hrs ago | 1155 Views

'Man from the gods?'

13 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Prophet Magaya breaks silence on rape allegations

13 hrs ago | 2903 Views

Mighty Warriors in no show at home to Zambia

13 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Employment law changes in the UK : proposals in the pipeline for HR

13 hrs ago | 1127 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days