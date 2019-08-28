Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt to issue 40 community radio licences, claims Mangwana

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Government has started working on licensing 40 community radio stations countrywide as it steps up efforts to achieve total broadcasting coverage, an official has said.

Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana said they would start with radio stations that would broadcast in vernacular languages before moving to other categories. He was speaking in an interview in Beitbridge yesterday, on the sidelines of a community sensitisation meeting on the setting up of such radio stations.

It is understood that the Venda (Beitbridge), Shangani (Chiredzi), Ndau (Chipinge), Kalanga (Plumtree) and Tonga (Binga) will benefit in the first phase.

The permanent secretary, who was accompanied by officials from the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe, said the team had visited the border town at the invitation of Beitbridge East legislator Albert Nguluvhe.

"We have started the sensitisation meetings with people in the respective benefiting communities. Beitbridge is our first port of call and we will be going to Chiredzi and other towns in due course," said Mr Mangwana.

"However, we can't set a deadline for issuance of all the 40 licences, but that will be done as soon as possible. "You will note that the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe will conduct commissions of inquiry to check the eligibility of all those who have applied for licences."

He added: "This is a process we need to carry out with due diligence so that the licences are issued fairly."

"As a ministry we have said that BAZ should call for applications, at the very least, three times a year from a policy point of view and then the process is rolled out.

"However, if it was my call, by December all the frequencies that they have will be gone." Mr Mangwana said Government would assist the respective communities with the setting up of infrastructure, capacity building, and training. He said community radio stations were good for the people and that they were development drivers.

"As we seek to address the black spot in broadcasting, we have tasked Transmedia, which is the entity in charge of our transmitters, to look at all gaps and to put in place what we need to move forward.

"It is our understanding that once all that audit and risk copying has been done by Transmedia we should be able to fill black spots and have a total broadcasting coverage. "This will be put under our 100-day projects so that we implement the recommendations quickly," said Mr Mangwana.

He added that Government was exploring ways to speed up the digitisation programme which currently stands at 37 percent. Mr Mangwana said very few countries in the world are at 100 percent and that most of these were at 70 percent and will remain with black spots.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Trouble for Peter Moyo as Old Mutual plans to exit his company

45 mins ago | 147 Views

Chamisa to wage armed retaliation against Mnangagwa abuse?

52 mins ago | 278 Views

Tesla batteries are keeping Zimbabwe's economy running

52 mins ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe expresses worry over fresh xenophobia threats

59 mins ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa's end is nigh, says Chamisa

59 mins ago | 205 Views

Chamisa's MDC fumes over independent commissions' silence

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Mighty Warriors boycott home fixture

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Education permanent secretary Tabela's husband dies

1 hr ago | 95 Views

'Zimbabwe to have normal to below normal rain'

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Girl (12) loses mind after being assaulted by mother

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Teenager beheads father, dumps body in a pit

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Mahiya must stop misrepresenting us: Zipra war vets

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa to pounce on rowdy fuel dealers

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Cops raid, steal US$41,000 from realtor

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Minister challenges Matebeleland to embrace devolution

1 hr ago | 31 Views

MDC to challenge Kambarami election reversal

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Hubby killer arrested

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Pope Francis begin Southern Africa visit this week, not coming to Zimbabwe though

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Doctors to strike on Tuesday

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Man convicted for bashing minister's daughter appeals

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa for Ndiweni imprisonment

1 hr ago | 96 Views

'No strings attached to Chinese aid'

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Judge orders release of MDC chair's seized vehicle

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Chasi talks tough on Zesa board appointments

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Zimbabweans in SA plot to doorstep Mnangagwa at WEF summit

1 hr ago | 109 Views

'MDC building structures in prisons'

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Questions over Amnesty fraud unanswered

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Armed robbers arrested

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Zesa tightens screws on bigwigs

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Exposing the log in Amnesty's eyes

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa to address anti-sanctions march

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe engages Japan on major roadworks

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe, SA to implement programmes under Trans-Limpopo initiative

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Air Zimbabwe apologises for flights disruption

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Kambarami by-election latest

1 hr ago | 402 Views

Matemadanda speaks on abductions

1 hr ago | 334 Views

Zanu-PF to host business breakfast indaba

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Fake pregnancy & baby theft lead to arrest

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Bosso struggle against Mushowani

1 hr ago | 142 Views

WATCH: Chief Justice Malaba rubbishes alleged interference

1 hr ago | 127 Views

CSC installs $9m solar plant

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Unrealistic expectations of the president's austerity measures

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

False and malicious article concerning the RBZ

11 hrs ago | 2733 Views

Xenophobic attacks worry Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 3332 Views

A non winning horse is a liability to Uncle Sam

13 hrs ago | 1154 Views

'Man from the gods?'

13 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Prophet Magaya breaks silence on rape allegations

13 hrs ago | 2896 Views

Mighty Warriors in no show at home to Zambia

13 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Employment law changes in the UK : proposals in the pipeline for HR

13 hrs ago | 1127 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days