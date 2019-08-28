Armed robbers arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have arrested five suspected armed robbers who raided a business premises in Ardbennie, Harare, and stole various goods and property worth over US$40 000.The five are still assisting with investigations and will appear in court soon.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests."Five men have been arrested in connection with a case of armed robbery in Harare and property worth US$40 000 recovered. On August 25, 2019, eight armed robbers pounced on a business premises in Ardbennie, Harare, and stole an assortment of property including six welding machines, generator, 25 shovels, steel pipes and bars," he said.Asst Comm Nyathi said three security guards who were not on duty went to the premises and pretended to their colleague who was on duty that they had to come to check if he was alert so that they would record it in their company record book."In the process they attacked him and another caretaker who was in the company premises. Two lorries were driven into the premises wherein various property was loaded and taken away," he said.A report was then made to the police. Police investigations led to the recovery of part of the stolen property comprising 132 DN65 x 6 000mm round steel pipes, 16 15mm x 6 000mm steel angle bars, 119 5cm x 14cm angle bars, 380V generator, four welding machines, electric motor and three shovels.The suspects will appear in court soon.In a separate case, police arrested six suspected armed robbers last month who were targeting pirate taxi drivers and robbing them of their vehicles, cash and valuables in and around the city.The six are George Tungamirai Mazvidzo (20), Tanaka Chinyadza (20), Kudakwashe Nyandebvu (19), Oliver Mapira (19), all from Chitungwiza, Bonus Muyake (34) of Dambaza village, Chief Rusambo, Rushinga, and Tanaka Chiza of 2077 108 Close, Budiriro 1. During the period between July 10 and 26, 2019, the suspects committed a spate of robberies targeting pirate taxis.