Judge orders release of MDC chair's seized vehicle

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
BULAWAYO High Court judge Justice Thompson Mabhikwa has ordered police to release MDC national chairperson Tabitha Khumalo's Ford Ranger truck, which was seized while she was mobilising residents to participate in last month's opposition protests.

Khumalo, Senator Helen Zivira and six other party activists were arrested on August 17 while mobilising Tshabalala residents for protests on August 19.

The protests were later banned by the police.

The opposition activists spent two days in police cells and appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya charged with publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the State.

They were released on $200 bail each and remanded to tomorrow.

They are required to report once a week on Fridays at CID Law and Order section and not to interfere with witnesses.

However, on their arrest, police seized Khumalo's vehicle and efforts to retrieve it failed, with the police maintaining the car was being held as exhibit and could only be released by the courts.

The Bulawayo East legislator then filed an application through her lawyer, Godfrey Nyoni, seeking an order forcing the police to release the vehicle.

Justice Mabhikwa on Wednesday ruled in Khumalo's favour and ordered the police to unconditionally release her vehicle, ruling that it was being held unlawfully.

Source - newsday

