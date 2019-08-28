Latest News Editor's Choice


Hubby killer arrested

by Staff reporter
A 32-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi woman is in serious trouble after she allegedly struck her husband to death with a cup in the occiput last Thursday.

Vaida Wemba of Montenzi Farm, Mvurwi, is currently assisting police with investigations following the death of her husband, Shelton Kateguru (42), who died after they reportedly fought over a domestic dispute.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

Allegations are that the now-deceased, Kateguru, accused her wife of infidelity and head-butted her.

In a fit of rage, Wemba reportedly picked a cup and struck the deceased on the back of his head.

Kateguru fell to the ground and writhed in pain. Wemba called for help from neighbours, who tried in vain to secure transport to take Kateguru to hospital.

The neighbours left for their homes and the following morning Kateguru passed on.

According to the police, cases of murder emanating from domestic violence are on the increase.

Two cases of murder were recorded in Guruve and Mt Darwin in the past two weeks.

"Cases of murder emanating from domestic violence are on the increase in the province, hence we implore the public to shun violence and solve their problems amicably, "Mundembe said.

Source - newsday

