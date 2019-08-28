Cops raid, steal US$41,000 from realtor

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO serving members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court on Friday facing theft charges after they allegedly raided a project manager of an infrastructure development company and made off with US$41 462, which he wanted to convert to Zimdollars.Tendai Mangena (37) and Thomas Maponga (31), stationed at Epworth and Mabvuku Police stations, appeared before magistrate Barbara Mateko, who remanded them in custody to today for bail application.It is the State case that on May 28 this year, the complainant, who is not named but only identified as project manager of Schoor Enterprise, was in the company of his friend, Tinotenda Zishiri, when they went to an office situated along Five Avenue and Fourth Street in the capital, where they intended to sell theirUS$41 462.It is alleged upon arrival at the office, they found their cash dealer absent and phoned him on his mobile number.The dealer, however, referred the complainant to Mangena and Maponga, who had previously come to his office looking for United States dollars to purchase.The State alleges one Audrey Juliet Dandazi connived with Mangena, Maponga and others, who are still at large, and misrepresented to the complainant as potential buyers for the US$41 462 at a higher rate through a bank transfer.It is alleged Dandazi was then given the money by the complainant to count.She put it in her handbag before appearing as if she was transferring the equivalent in Zimdollars into the complainant's bank account through her mobile phone.The State alleges Dandazi then went outside the office pretending that she was making the transaction and a few minutes later she returned.Maponda and Mangena, together with their accomplices who are still at large, raided the office and allegedly placed all the occupants under arrest for illegally dealing in forex.The accused persons allegedly called for reinforcement and it came and conveniently took Dandazi, who was in possession of the money, into their vehicle, a Nissan with no number plates, purporting to be escorting her to Harare Central Police Station.It is alleged along the way, the accused persons then shared the complainant's money between themselves and Dandazi, who they then dropped outside Harare Central Police Station.Dandazi was then arrested on August 22 and she indicated that the whole incident had been planned by Maponga and Mangena.Nothing was recovered.