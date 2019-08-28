Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to pounce on rowdy fuel dealers

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
GOVERNMENT is investigating errant fuel dealers who are blending fuel above the recommended ratios of ethanol and gasoline, short-changing consumers in the process.

The southern African nation has gazetted up to E20 blending ratio, consisting of 20% ethanol and 80% gasoline.

Energy and Power Development minister Fortune Chasi told delegates at the Institute of Chartered Accountants conference last Friday that the blending process was being audited in order to ensure adherence to the regulations, adding that dealers could be violating set procedures behind the scenes.

"Ethanol blending is a controversial issue. Know that there are issues around this. People think we are fudging or we are cheating and so forth. I want to confirm with you that the process has an audit trail that oversees it.

Members are saying, maybe in service stations something else is happening. I need to understand that further. But we must accept that there are people who don't service their cars," he said.

"There are many things, but when the public complains, we want to look into the issue. I have asked the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) to look into it."

Local motorists consume two million litres of petrol and three million litres of diesel per day, respectively.

Early this year, Zera told NewsDay that it was carrying out investigations — in collaboration with the police — on fuel dealers accused of pushing the product to the black market, selling it at exorbitant prices. The results of the investigations have not been made public yet.

The Energy minister moved to clarify why different fuel prices were set in various cities and towns in the country.

" I also want to take this opportunity so that you hear it from the horse's mouth. May be accountants can help you on this because officials we have a habit of telling you things. So, you pick up fuel from Msasa and you want to take it to Mabvuku, that's one operator. You then pick it up and want to take it to Victoria Falls. What is the cost structure? There are issues, isn't it?" Chisi asked rhetorically.

"I believe people need to know. Whether something is right or wrong, they must know, isn't it? I say, let's not make it a secret that people pay a charge to cover the cost of distance where it is supposed to be sold. It is that move that has created the debate. The debate is good because it also speaks to why we do not have the pipeline in the southern part of the country, so the complaint is legitimate."

Chasi said he could only tackle the challenges besetting his ministry through collective efforts.
"I am going to skin (the snake) with your support, not alone because it's a live snake. You need someone to hold the mouth, isn't it and then skin it?" he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teenager beheads father, dumps body in a pit

19 secs ago | 0 Views

Mahiya must stop misrepresenting us: Zipra war vets

48 secs ago | 0 Views

Cops raid, steal US$41,000 from realtor

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Minister challenges Matebeleland to embrace devolution

2 mins ago | 0 Views

MDC to challenge Kambarami election reversal

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Hubby killer arrested

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Pope Francis begin Southern Africa visit this week, not coming to Zimbabwe though

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Doctors to strike on Tuesday

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Man convicted for bashing minister's daughter appeals

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa for Ndiweni imprisonment

8 mins ago | 5 Views

'No strings attached to Chinese aid'

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Judge orders release of MDC chair's seized vehicle

10 mins ago | 14 Views

Chasi talks tough on Zesa board appointments

10 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabweans in SA plot to doorstep Mnangagwa at WEF summit

11 mins ago | 11 Views

'MDC building structures in prisons'

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Questions over Amnesty fraud unanswered

15 mins ago | 7 Views

Armed robbers arrested

15 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to issue 40 community radio licences, claims Mangwana

16 mins ago | 14 Views

Zesa tightens screws on bigwigs

17 mins ago | 6 Views

Exposing the log in Amnesty's eyes

17 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa to address anti-sanctions march

18 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe engages Japan on major roadworks

18 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe, SA to implement programmes under Trans-Limpopo initiative

19 mins ago | 16 Views

Air Zimbabwe apologises for flights disruption

19 mins ago | 23 Views

Kambarami by-election latest

21 mins ago | 90 Views

Matemadanda speaks on abductions

21 mins ago | 72 Views

Zanu-PF to host business breakfast indaba

22 mins ago | 17 Views

Fake pregnancy & baby theft lead to arrest

22 mins ago | 38 Views

Bosso struggle against Mushowani

22 mins ago | 35 Views

WATCH: Chief Justice Malaba rubbishes alleged interference

23 mins ago | 30 Views

CSC installs $9m solar plant

24 mins ago | 23 Views

Unrealistic expectations of the president's austerity measures

33 mins ago | 58 Views

False and malicious article concerning the RBZ

10 hrs ago | 2338 Views

Xenophobic attacks worry Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 3003 Views

A non winning horse is a liability to Uncle Sam

11 hrs ago | 1075 Views

'Man from the gods?'

12 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Prophet Magaya breaks silence on rape allegations

12 hrs ago | 2584 Views

Mighty Warriors in no show at home to Zambia

12 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Employment law changes in the UK : proposals in the pipeline for HR

12 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Both MDC and Zanu-PF lacks structural constraints and Organizational Barriers

12 hrs ago | 171 Views

Poison in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1064 Views

What impact and advantages do foreigners have on the hosting country?

12 hrs ago | 187 Views

ZACC hints at more arrests

15 hrs ago | 3332 Views

Jacob Mudenda to be arrested for corruption?

15 hrs ago | 7614 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa is black

15 hrs ago | 4376 Views

Breaking: Bosso coaches on way out

15 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Chamisa changes his game-plan

17 hrs ago | 6128 Views

Being Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni

17 hrs ago | 2537 Views

Zifa plunged into fresh chaos

17 hrs ago | 1065 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days