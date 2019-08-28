Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teenager beheads father, dumps body in a pit

by Staff reporter
15 secs ago | Views
Police in Wedza, Mashonaland East, have arrested a 19-year-old man who beheaded his father, wrapped his head in a plastic bag before throwing his dismembered body into a pit.

The body and head of the deceased, Joshua Munhuwani (57) of plot 11 Fairwood Farm, were later recovered by fellow villagers who had become suspicious of his long absence before quizzing the suspect, Job Munhuwani, who confessed to the killing.

Police provincial spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday confirmed the tragedy and said police were still investigating the motive behind the gruesome murder.

"I confirm the death of a Wedza man who was beheaded by his biological son. It is a tragedy that the man died that way. The remains of the deceased were found after he had gone missing for close to two months. The police are still investigating the matter to establish the reason for such a gruesome act," he said.

According to police, it is alleged that between June and July 2019, the suspect and his father were sleeping in the same hut.

The suspect is believed to have woken up that night, took an axe and fatally struck his father in the head, killing him instantly. The suspect allegedly beheaded his father, wrapped the head with a plastic bag before dumping it in a pit on the outskirts of the homestead.

He is also suspected to have taken the dismembered body of his father and concealed it in the same pit by covering it with two blankets and some dry grass.

When the suspect was quizzed by other villagers on the whereabouts of his father, he allegedly lied that he had visited some relatives in Rusape.

However, when the village head and his subjects failed to take the explanation of the suspect, they teamed up on August 27, 2019 and quizzed him until he admitted to the murder. He led the people to the pit where he had concealed the decapitated body.

A report was made at Wedza police who then attended the scene. The deceased's remains were removed and taken to Mount St Mary's Hospital for post-mortem.
Source - newsday

