Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Girl (12) loses mind after being assaulted by mother

by Staff reporter
36 secs ago | Views
A 12-YEAR-OLD girl from Bluffhill low-density suburb in Hararelost her mind after she was allegedly hit by her mother with a brick on the head for asking her to mark her homework.

The mother, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor, appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa charged with ill-treating her daughter.

She was granted $200 bail and was remanded to September 12.

The complainant is a Grade 7 pupil at a school in the same neighbourhood.

It is the State's case that during the holiday of April this year, the complainant's uncle told her to take her books and study.

She took an Agriculture textbook which had an exercise assignment at the back page and completed the assignment. She then asked her uncle to mark the assignment. The uncle declined, saying he had only told her to read, not to write anything.

The State alleges the uncle then took an electric cable to whip her. She ran away and sought refuge at her neighbour's house.

The following day, the neighbour took the complainant back home and handed her over to her mother, who allegedly assaulted the minor with fists, before taking a brick and striking her in the occiput.

The little girl was only rescued by neighbours. She developed a deep cut and became mentally unstable.

The complainant ran away from home again as a result of the assault and sought refuge at a church member's residence, who then sent her to her grandmother in Mutoko.

The complainant's mother then visited the Department of Social Welfare for help, leading to her arrest.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zimbabwe to have normal to below normal rain'

7 secs ago | 0 Views

Teenager beheads father, dumps body in a pit

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mahiya must stop misrepresenting us: Zipra war vets

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa to pounce on rowdy fuel dealers

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Cops raid, steal US$41,000 from realtor

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Minister challenges Matebeleland to embrace devolution

4 mins ago | 1 Views

MDC to challenge Kambarami election reversal

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Hubby killer arrested

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Pope Francis begin Southern Africa visit this week, not coming to Zimbabwe though

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Doctors to strike on Tuesday

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Man convicted for bashing minister's daughter appeals

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa for Ndiweni imprisonment

10 mins ago | 5 Views

'No strings attached to Chinese aid'

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Judge orders release of MDC chair's seized vehicle

11 mins ago | 14 Views

Chasi talks tough on Zesa board appointments

12 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabweans in SA plot to doorstep Mnangagwa at WEF summit

12 mins ago | 16 Views

'MDC building structures in prisons'

13 mins ago | 8 Views

Questions over Amnesty fraud unanswered

16 mins ago | 7 Views

Armed robbers arrested

17 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to issue 40 community radio licences, claims Mangwana

17 mins ago | 14 Views

Zesa tightens screws on bigwigs

18 mins ago | 6 Views

Exposing the log in Amnesty's eyes

19 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa to address anti-sanctions march

19 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe engages Japan on major roadworks

20 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe, SA to implement programmes under Trans-Limpopo initiative

20 mins ago | 16 Views

Air Zimbabwe apologises for flights disruption

21 mins ago | 25 Views

Kambarami by-election latest

22 mins ago | 95 Views

Matemadanda speaks on abductions

22 mins ago | 77 Views

Zanu-PF to host business breakfast indaba

23 mins ago | 17 Views

Fake pregnancy & baby theft lead to arrest

23 mins ago | 40 Views

Bosso struggle against Mushowani

24 mins ago | 35 Views

WATCH: Chief Justice Malaba rubbishes alleged interference

24 mins ago | 31 Views

CSC installs $9m solar plant

25 mins ago | 23 Views

Unrealistic expectations of the president's austerity measures

34 mins ago | 61 Views

False and malicious article concerning the RBZ

10 hrs ago | 2347 Views

Xenophobic attacks worry Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 3015 Views

A non winning horse is a liability to Uncle Sam

12 hrs ago | 1079 Views

'Man from the gods?'

12 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Prophet Magaya breaks silence on rape allegations

12 hrs ago | 2600 Views

Mighty Warriors in no show at home to Zambia

12 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Employment law changes in the UK : proposals in the pipeline for HR

12 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Both MDC and Zanu-PF lacks structural constraints and Organizational Barriers

12 hrs ago | 171 Views

Poison in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1068 Views

What impact and advantages do foreigners have on the hosting country?

12 hrs ago | 187 Views

ZACC hints at more arrests

15 hrs ago | 3336 Views

Jacob Mudenda to be arrested for corruption?

15 hrs ago | 7627 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa is black

15 hrs ago | 4380 Views

Breaking: Bosso coaches on way out

15 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Chamisa changes his game-plan

17 hrs ago | 6138 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days