Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Education permanent secretary Tabela's husband dies

by Staff reporter
51 secs ago | Views
VETERAN educationist and husband to Primary and Secondary Education permanent secretary Tumisang Tabela, Ketso Calvin, has died.

He was 63.

Tabela died in Zvishavane on his way home from Harare where he had been hospitalised for cancer.

His wife confirmed the death yesterday and referred other questions to family spokesperson Kenneth Tabela, who said burial is expected tomorrow at the couple's rural home in Tongwe village, about 40km north of Beitbridge town.

Like his wife, the late Tabela was an educationist who did his primary and secondary education at Swereki in Beitbridge and Chegato in Mberengwa, respectively.

"He had a stint in Sierra Leone before coming to take up teaching at Pumula and Mzingwane Secondary schools," Kenneth said.

He then took up a post as a lecturer at Gwanda Zintec College, now Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo College, he said.

The late Tabela is survived by his wife and two children.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mighty Warriors boycott home fixture

6 secs ago | 0 Views

'Zimbabwe to have normal to below normal rain'

1 min ago | 2 Views

Girl (12) loses mind after being assaulted by mother

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Teenager beheads father, dumps body in a pit

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Mahiya must stop misrepresenting us: Zipra war vets

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa to pounce on rowdy fuel dealers

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Cops raid, steal US$41,000 from realtor

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Minister challenges Matebeleland to embrace devolution

5 mins ago | 1 Views

MDC to challenge Kambarami election reversal

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Hubby killer arrested

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Pope Francis begin Southern Africa visit this week, not coming to Zimbabwe though

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Doctors to strike on Tuesday

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Man convicted for bashing minister's daughter appeals

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa for Ndiweni imprisonment

11 mins ago | 5 Views

'No strings attached to Chinese aid'

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Judge orders release of MDC chair's seized vehicle

12 mins ago | 14 Views

Chasi talks tough on Zesa board appointments

13 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabweans in SA plot to doorstep Mnangagwa at WEF summit

13 mins ago | 16 Views

'MDC building structures in prisons'

14 mins ago | 10 Views

Questions over Amnesty fraud unanswered

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Armed robbers arrested

18 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to issue 40 community radio licences, claims Mangwana

18 mins ago | 14 Views

Zesa tightens screws on bigwigs

19 mins ago | 6 Views

Exposing the log in Amnesty's eyes

20 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa to address anti-sanctions march

20 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe engages Japan on major roadworks

21 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe, SA to implement programmes under Trans-Limpopo initiative

21 mins ago | 19 Views

Air Zimbabwe apologises for flights disruption

22 mins ago | 27 Views

Kambarami by-election latest

23 mins ago | 98 Views

Matemadanda speaks on abductions

24 mins ago | 83 Views

Zanu-PF to host business breakfast indaba

24 mins ago | 18 Views

Fake pregnancy & baby theft lead to arrest

24 mins ago | 41 Views

Bosso struggle against Mushowani

25 mins ago | 37 Views

WATCH: Chief Justice Malaba rubbishes alleged interference

25 mins ago | 32 Views

CSC installs $9m solar plant

26 mins ago | 27 Views

Unrealistic expectations of the president's austerity measures

35 mins ago | 61 Views

False and malicious article concerning the RBZ

10 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Xenophobic attacks worry Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 3022 Views

A non winning horse is a liability to Uncle Sam

12 hrs ago | 1082 Views

'Man from the gods?'

12 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Prophet Magaya breaks silence on rape allegations

12 hrs ago | 2609 Views

Mighty Warriors in no show at home to Zambia

12 hrs ago | 1869 Views

Employment law changes in the UK : proposals in the pipeline for HR

12 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Both MDC and Zanu-PF lacks structural constraints and Organizational Barriers

12 hrs ago | 172 Views

Poison in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1071 Views

What impact and advantages do foreigners have on the hosting country?

12 hrs ago | 188 Views

ZACC hints at more arrests

15 hrs ago | 3337 Views

Jacob Mudenda to be arrested for corruption?

15 hrs ago | 7637 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa is black

15 hrs ago | 4384 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days