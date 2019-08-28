Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Chamisa committed political suicide'

by Staff reporter
1 min ago
CONTROVERSIAL Zanu-PF-linked cleric Obadiah Msindo has claimed that opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa lost a golden opportunity to push for electoral reforms for the 2023 general elections when he spurned President Emmerson Mnangagwa's offer to appoint him the official opposition leader in Parliament.

Speaking on the sidelines of Olinda Marowa's album launch that was graced by popular South African singer Deborah Fraser in Harare on Friday, Msindo also challenged Chamisa to find ways of engaging with Mnangagwa without resorting to violence.

Msindo's Destiny for Africa Network funded the album launch, as part of his campaign to promote peace and unity in the country.

"Chamisa committed political suicide when he refused to accept President Emmerson Mnangagwa's offer of being the official opposition leader," Msindo said.

"Chamisa should have embraced the position and force Mnangagwa to compromise on electoral reforms ahead of 2023 polls. Chamisa should have been pushing in Parliament for the reforms and we could not been having these protests that are resulting in loss of lives."

Msindo said Chamisa must consider the plight and suffering of Zimbabweans regardless of political affiliation and peacefully engage with Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa in January last year proposed to adopt the Commonwealth system and establish the office of the official opposition leader.

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said then government would change the Constitution to create the office of official opposition leader in Parliament should Chamisa accept the offer.

Government claimed Chamisa snubbed the offer, but the youthful leader said although he would opt to fight Mnangagwa's legitimacy, no formal offer was advanced to him.

Msindo challenged Chamisa to first prove he was the best leader by improving the situation in the opposition-run councils across the country.

"Chamisa must learn from DA (Democratic Alliance) from South Africa, they are managing Cape Town very well and they are using the testimony to campaign for national leadership. Before Chamisa can take over as president of the country, can he prove to the people he is the best option by introducing innovative strategies to turn around urban centres," Msindo said.

On Mnangagwa, Msindo said: "Mnangagwa should do away with people who still have an old mentality and defeating policies on ease of doing business. There is need for the President to surround himself and have people in strategic positions, especially in parastatals who share his vision, not saboteurs.

He added: "We have heard investors come and as soon as they step out of Mnangagwa's office, they meet an anti-prosperity culture. Things should change. We have heard of deals that the President is signing; there can be a swift implementation of the deals."

The MDC has been rolling out protests against the deteriorating economic situation in the country.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days