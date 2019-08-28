Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa to wage armed retaliation against Mnangagwa abuse?

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government against pushing his party too far as witnessed by a continued State crackdown, telling party followers Sunday that the main opposition was only restraining itself from an armed retaliation against the abuses.

He was addressing thousands of party supporters who thronged Chemhanza stadium in Glenview suburb, Harare to drum up support for Vincent, son to late founding party president, Morgan Tsvangirai, who is due to contest a parliamentary by-election within the constituency this coming weekend.

Not less than 20 civilians died in the hands of the military following two episodes of violent anti-government protests since the July 31, 2018 elections.

Several more were left nursing varying degrees of injuries.

In his address, Chamisa said the Zanu-PF led government was pushing the opposition too far.

He however said the MDC shall not be provoked to a point of using guns to retaliate the abuses.

"The fact that we are not carrying guns does not mean we cannot. It is just a choice that we do not, because Tsvangirai taught us to be peaceful. If I'm given a gun, I can use it. I may be overpowered in the process, but I can use it.

"We can use guns, but we just don't want to cause unnecessary bloodshed," said Chamisa to cheers from party followers.

The MDC leader said anti-government protests by his party will not stop.

"The police cannot take away the right to demonstrate. It is God given," said Chamisa.

"Democracy in this country is in the intensive care. There is no freedom when those who are supposed to take care of people are now following them into their houses attacking them for demonstrating against the government.

"Don't push us to be violent.

"Violence is now being used to silence people. Emmerson Mnangagwa is not different from his forerunner, Robert Mugabe.

"The constitution is not being respected but he should remember that no one has the power to ban people from breathing. The police have no power to ban demonstrations."

Chamisa went on to urge his party to remain united saying there was never instant victory in demonstrations carried out.

Source - newzimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days