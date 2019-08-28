Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTOS: Chitungwiza Mayor assaulted by ZANU PF members

by Mandla Ndlovu
29 secs ago | Views
Reports from Chitungwiza indixcate that the Mayor Councillor Lovemore Maiko has been attacked and his car smashed by youths clad in Zanu Pf regalia.

Council sources allege that there has been fights between the Mayor and the town Clerk Mr George Makunde.


He has since gone to Chitungwiza Central Hospital for treatment.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Fuel price goes down in Zimbabwe

35 mins ago | 269 Views

'One rule for Zanu-PF, another rule for others' over sanctions march

2 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Starvation to hit Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 711 Views

Reviewing Zimbabwe's austerity reforms

2 hrs ago | 653 Views

Trouble for Peter Moyo as Old Mutual plans to exit his company

4 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Chamisa to wage armed retaliation against Mnangagwa abuse?

4 hrs ago | 2559 Views

Tesla batteries are keeping Zimbabwe's economy running

4 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Zimbabwe expresses worry over fresh xenophobia threats

4 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Mnangagwa's end is nigh, says Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1586 Views

Chamisa's MDC fumes over independent commissions' silence

4 hrs ago | 515 Views

Mighty Warriors boycott home fixture

4 hrs ago | 590 Views

Education permanent secretary Tabela's husband dies

4 hrs ago | 658 Views

'Zimbabwe to have normal to below normal rain'

4 hrs ago | 674 Views

Girl (12) loses mind after being assaulted by mother

4 hrs ago | 712 Views

Teenager beheads father, dumps body in a pit

4 hrs ago | 716 Views

Mahiya must stop misrepresenting us: Zipra war vets

4 hrs ago | 708 Views

Mnangagwa to pounce on rowdy fuel dealers

4 hrs ago | 496 Views

Cops raid, steal US$41,000 from realtor

4 hrs ago | 474 Views

Minister challenges Matebeleland to embrace devolution

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

MDC to challenge Kambarami election reversal

4 hrs ago | 513 Views

Hubby killer arrested

4 hrs ago | 526 Views

Pope Francis begin Southern Africa visit this week, not coming to Zimbabwe though

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

Doctors to strike on Tuesday

4 hrs ago | 491 Views

Man convicted for bashing minister's daughter appeals

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa for Ndiweni imprisonment

4 hrs ago | 605 Views

'No strings attached to Chinese aid'

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Judge orders release of MDC chair's seized vehicle

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

Chasi talks tough on Zesa board appointments

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimbabweans in SA plot to doorstep Mnangagwa at WEF summit

4 hrs ago | 391 Views

'MDC building structures in prisons'

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Questions over Amnesty fraud unanswered

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Armed robbers arrested

4 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to issue 40 community radio licences, claims Mangwana

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zesa tightens screws on bigwigs

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Exposing the log in Amnesty's eyes

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa to address anti-sanctions march

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe engages Japan on major roadworks

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe, SA to implement programmes under Trans-Limpopo initiative

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Air Zimbabwe apologises for flights disruption

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Kambarami by-election latest

4 hrs ago | 706 Views

Matemadanda speaks on abductions

4 hrs ago | 497 Views

Zanu-PF to host business breakfast indaba

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Fake pregnancy & baby theft lead to arrest

4 hrs ago | 349 Views

Bosso struggle against Mushowani

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

WATCH: Chief Justice Malaba rubbishes alleged interference

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

CSC installs $9m solar plant

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Unrealistic expectations of the president's austerity measures

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

False and malicious article concerning the RBZ

14 hrs ago | 3294 Views

Xenophobic attacks worry Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 3594 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days