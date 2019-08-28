PHOTOS: Chitungwiza Mayor assaulted by ZANU PF members

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Chitungwiza Mayor Lovemore Maiko, his T-shirt torn, arrives at the Chitungwiza Central Hospital after he was assaulted by some youths. pic.twitter.com/Ok3CqI3Edl — OpenCouncilHRE (@OpenCouncilHRE) September 2, 2019

Glass splinters in one of the vehicles damaged during the violent disturbances at Chitungwiza Town Council. pic.twitter.com/WJzWBQoqp0 — OpenCouncilHRE (@OpenCouncilHRE) September 2, 2019

Chitungwiza Mayor, Cllr Lovemore Maiko is reported to have been attacked and his car smashed by youths clad in Zanu Pf regalia.Reports say there has been fights between the Mayor and the town Clerk Mr George Makunde. @ChitungwizaComm @misazimbabwe @ZANUPF_Official @MDCAllianceZW pic.twitter.com/57ClA7XaMF — CORAH FM (@CorahOnline) September 2, 2019

Reports from Chitungwiza indixcate that the Mayor Councillor Lovemore Maiko has been attacked and his car smashed by youths clad in Zanu Pf regalia.Council sources allege that there has been fights between the Mayor and the town Clerk Mr George Makunde.He has since gone to Chitungwiza Central Hospital for treatment.