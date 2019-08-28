Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Price of fuel goes down in Zimbabwe

by Mandla Ndlovu
45 secs ago | Views

The price of fuel has gone down in Zimbabwe the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority ZERA has announced.


In a new price adjustment announced on Sunday evening the maximum p[ump price has been set at $10.25 for diesel and $9.86 for blend.





Zimbabwe has been experiencing an escalating increase of fuel prices since November 2017.

 

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube is on record saying he wants the price of fuel to be equivalent to US$1.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Chitungwiza Mayor assaulted by ZANU PF members

16 mins ago | 49 Views

Fuel price goes down in Zimbabwe

50 mins ago | 532 Views

'One rule for Zanu-PF, another rule for others' over sanctions march

2 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Starvation to hit Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 821 Views

Reviewing Zimbabwe's austerity reforms

2 hrs ago | 745 Views

Trouble for Peter Moyo as Old Mutual plans to exit his company

4 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Chamisa to wage armed retaliation against Mnangagwa abuse?

4 hrs ago | 2769 Views

Tesla batteries are keeping Zimbabwe's economy running

4 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Zimbabwe expresses worry over fresh xenophobia threats

4 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Mnangagwa's end is nigh, says Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Chamisa's MDC fumes over independent commissions' silence

4 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mighty Warriors boycott home fixture

4 hrs ago | 616 Views

Education permanent secretary Tabela's husband dies

4 hrs ago | 703 Views

'Zimbabwe to have normal to below normal rain'

4 hrs ago | 720 Views

Girl (12) loses mind after being assaulted by mother

4 hrs ago | 752 Views

Teenager beheads father, dumps body in a pit

4 hrs ago | 758 Views

Mahiya must stop misrepresenting us: Zipra war vets

4 hrs ago | 748 Views

Mnangagwa to pounce on rowdy fuel dealers

4 hrs ago | 538 Views

Cops raid, steal US$41,000 from realtor

4 hrs ago | 507 Views

Minister challenges Matebeleland to embrace devolution

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

MDC to challenge Kambarami election reversal

4 hrs ago | 543 Views

Hubby killer arrested

4 hrs ago | 553 Views

Pope Francis begin Southern Africa visit this week, not coming to Zimbabwe though

4 hrs ago | 383 Views

Doctors to strike on Tuesday

4 hrs ago | 523 Views

Man convicted for bashing minister's daughter appeals

4 hrs ago | 386 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa for Ndiweni imprisonment

4 hrs ago | 669 Views

'No strings attached to Chinese aid'

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Judge orders release of MDC chair's seized vehicle

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Chasi talks tough on Zesa board appointments

4 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zimbabweans in SA plot to doorstep Mnangagwa at WEF summit

4 hrs ago | 416 Views

'MDC building structures in prisons'

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Questions over Amnesty fraud unanswered

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Armed robbers arrested

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to issue 40 community radio licences, claims Mangwana

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zesa tightens screws on bigwigs

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Exposing the log in Amnesty's eyes

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa to address anti-sanctions march

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe engages Japan on major roadworks

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe, SA to implement programmes under Trans-Limpopo initiative

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Air Zimbabwe apologises for flights disruption

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Kambarami by-election latest

4 hrs ago | 733 Views

Matemadanda speaks on abductions

4 hrs ago | 507 Views

Zanu-PF to host business breakfast indaba

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Fake pregnancy & baby theft lead to arrest

5 hrs ago | 361 Views

Bosso struggle against Mushowani

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

WATCH: Chief Justice Malaba rubbishes alleged interference

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

CSC installs $9m solar plant

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

Unrealistic expectations of the president's austerity measures

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

False and malicious article concerning the RBZ

14 hrs ago | 3327 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days