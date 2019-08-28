News / National
Price of fuel goes down in Zimbabwe
The price of fuel has gone down in Zimbabwe the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority ZERA has announced.
In a new price adjustment announced on Sunday evening the maximum p[ump price has been set at $10.25 for diesel and $9.86 for blend.
Zimbabwe has been experiencing an escalating increase of fuel prices since November 2017.
Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube is on record saying he wants the price of fuel to be equivalent to US$1.
Source - Byo24News