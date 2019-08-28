Latest News Editor's Choice


Xenophobia - Zanu-PF call on South Africa to act

by Staff Reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF has called on the South African leadership to act on the Xenophobic attacks that have rocked the country as their continued silence could be misconstrued as an endorsement of the "heinous" acts.

The party's youth league head of administration Tendai Chirau said Xenophobia is archaic and has no place in a progressive society.

"Xenophobia is archaic and has no place in a progressive world. The leadership of South Africa must not remain silent while Africans are being maimed. The silence on the part of the South African leadership maybe misconstrued as an endorsement of the heinous act," said Chirau.

His deputy Mabutho Moyo said it was sad that the South Africans were misdirecting their anger.

"They are burning and killing fellow Africans yet the real thieves who stole their land and ideological existence are still bossing them in their own Country. Xenophobia is nothing but cowardice. We are Africans where we disagree let's sit and talk," said Moyo in a Twitter posted where he tagged South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

Millions of Zimbabweans have crossed the border to South Africa at the turn of the millennium seeking better fortunes after the former British colony experienced and economic collapse.

Source - Byo24News

