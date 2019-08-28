Latest News Editor's Choice


Xenophobic attacks simmer up in South Africa

by Daniel Itai, Johannesburg South Africa
1 hr ago | Views
What started up as a mere smear on "foreign" truck drivers in Kwazulu-natal South Africa a few weeks ago has now turned into a national attack on foreigners.

Yesterday a fire mysteriously set alight a building that was housing people and shops in Jeppestown Johannesburg. Three people were killed and shops were looted.

Last week an unidentified Zulu man spoke on the American based radio station Voice of America, and confirmed that today would result in a national shutdown which would see "foreigners" being sent back to their home countries.

Although there wasn't any formal reports of bloodshed cities like Johannesburg, Ekhurhuleni, and Pretoria had heavy presences of protestors who were looting and assaulting foreign nationals.

Most foreign owned shops didn't open up today and those that did only opened in the late hours of the morning. Jeppestown in Johannesburg, Tembisa in Ekhurhuleni and Sunnyside in Pretoria were no go areas as this is where they were severe protests.

Nhlanhla Buthelezi, the president of the Durban based People's Revolutionary Movement was in support of the attacks as he said that, "South African businesses are closing down and foreign nationals should go back to their home countries." Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba condemned the violence and ironically said that "it's pure act of criminality, give me the power and I will clean up the mess."

Minister of police Bheki Cele said "he will sit down with the ring leaders tomorrow so as to try and find out a solution." Secretary general of the ANC Ace Magashule said that the "ANC condemns the violence." It's yet to be seen whether the sporadic looting will end or turn out into a much more uglier scenario.

Source - Daniel Itai, Johannesburg South Africa

