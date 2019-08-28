'ZANU-PF is good at killing'

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

FOLLOWING Zanu-PF's chairperson for Mashonaland Central Kazembe Kazembe's alleged threats of violence saying there will be bloodbath in the province if people try to remove him from his position and removing his party from power, the opposition said Kazembe was just reminding the nation what they do.Kazembe said these remarks while addressing party supporters in Muzarabani North legislator Zhemu Soda's victory celebrations a fort night ago at Utete Business Centre.MDC chairperson for Mashonaland Central George Gwarada said it is not surprising that Kazembe is threatening a bloodbath."It is not surprising that Zanu pf is threatening violence through Kazembe we all know that Zanu pf kills they have been doing these intimidations since Mugabe era hence we are saying they is no new dispensation, we saw them killing people on 1 August last year, in January this year and o the 16 August that is the Zanu pf that we know," Gwarada said.Gwarada also blasted Kazembe for telling people in Muzarabani to police each other and shun demonstrations in the province."Necessity knows no law, people are hungry because hunger has no politics why should they forbid people them demonstrating yet they are failing to deliver, Zanu pf president has been in power for a year but is simply failing he gave a probation of 100 days but it is now a year, salaries have being eroded so people complain through demonstrations that is their right."The MDC also remanded Zanu pf that leaders should not be selfish in leading and if people are not happy they should act against you."What Kazembe proved to people in Muzarabani is that he is selfish how can he threaten violence because of his position which is under fire , this clearly shows that he is singing for his super not about the people of Zimbabwe we do not want selfish leaders in our beloved country," he said.Meanwhile, police in Mashonaland Central Wednesday issued a prohibition notice barring the opposition MDC led by Nelson Chamisa from conducting demonstrations in Bindura which were scheduled for Thursday and Friday respectively.