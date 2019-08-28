Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'ZANU-PF is good at killing'

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
Kazembe Kazembe
FOLLOWING Zanu-PF's chairperson for Mashonaland Central Kazembe Kazembe's alleged threats of violence saying there will be bloodbath in the province if people try to remove him from his position and removing his party from power, the opposition said Kazembe was just reminding the nation what they do.

Kazembe said these remarks while addressing party supporters in Muzarabani North legislator Zhemu Soda's victory celebrations a fort night ago at Utete Business Centre.

MDC chairperson for Mashonaland Central George Gwarada said it is not surprising that Kazembe is threatening a bloodbath.

"It is not surprising that Zanu pf is threatening violence through Kazembe we all know that Zanu pf kills they have been doing these intimidations since Mugabe era hence we are saying they is no new dispensation, we saw them killing people on 1 August last year, in January this year and o the 16 August that is the Zanu pf that we know," Gwarada said.

Gwarada also blasted Kazembe for telling people in Muzarabani to police each other and shun demonstrations in the province.

"Necessity knows no law, people are hungry because hunger has no politics why should they forbid people them demonstrating yet they are failing to deliver, Zanu pf president has been in power for a year but is simply failing he gave a probation of 100 days but it is now a year, salaries have being eroded so people complain through demonstrations that is their right."

The MDC also remanded Zanu pf that leaders should not be selfish in leading and if people are not happy they should act against you.

"What Kazembe proved to people in Muzarabani is that he is selfish how can he threaten violence because of his position which is under fire , this clearly shows that he is singing for his super not about the people of Zimbabwe we do not want selfish leaders in our beloved country," he said.

Meanwhile, police in Mashonaland Central Wednesday  issued a prohibition notice barring the opposition MDC  led by Nelson Chamisa from conducting demonstrations in Bindura which were scheduled for Thursday and Friday respectively.

Source - Simbarashe Sithole

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MRP President Mqondisi Moyo's political career and people's expectations'

45 mins ago | 25 Views

Bleak future for communal farmers

46 mins ago | 33 Views

The influence of top African football players on their teams

1 hr ago | 40 Views

'China attaches no condition to assistance' - so; cannot demand good governance, we do

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Adultery law under spotlight

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Gambler (25) stabs colleague to death

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Cop rapes, impregnates mentally ill person

1 hr ago | 255 Views

Boity and Fikile Mbalula in Twitter spat

1 hr ago | 635 Views

Xenophobic attacks simmer up in South Africa

1 hr ago | 681 Views

Xenophobia - Zanu-PF call on South Africa to act

5 hrs ago | 7075 Views

Zimbabweans should take back power from political parties

6 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Zanu PF thugs brutally assault Chitungwiza Mayor

6 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zimnat partners Access Finance to provide bureaux de change

6 hrs ago | 584 Views

'If it ain't broke don't fix it'

6 hrs ago | 760 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa threaten foreigners in South Africa

10 hrs ago | 24583 Views

Price of fuel goes down in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 6639 Views

PHOTOS: Chitungwiza Mayor assaulted by ZANU PF members

11 hrs ago | 3281 Views

Fuel price goes down in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 6985 Views

'One rule for Zanu-PF, another rule for others' over sanctions march

13 hrs ago | 3156 Views

Starvation to hit Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 2749 Views

Reviewing Zimbabwe's austerity reforms

13 hrs ago | 2504 Views

Trouble for Peter Moyo as Old Mutual plans to exit his company

14 hrs ago | 3486 Views

Chamisa to wage armed retaliation against Mnangagwa abuse?

14 hrs ago | 6371 Views

Tesla batteries are keeping Zimbabwe's economy running

14 hrs ago | 3023 Views

Zimbabwe expresses worry over fresh xenophobia threats

14 hrs ago | 2446 Views

Mnangagwa's end is nigh, says Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 3194 Views

Chamisa's MDC fumes over independent commissions' silence

14 hrs ago | 932 Views

Mighty Warriors boycott home fixture

15 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Education permanent secretary Tabela's husband dies

15 hrs ago | 1530 Views

'Zimbabwe to have normal to below normal rain'

15 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Girl (12) loses mind after being assaulted by mother

15 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Teenager beheads father, dumps body in a pit

15 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Mahiya must stop misrepresenting us: Zipra war vets

15 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Mnangagwa to pounce on rowdy fuel dealers

15 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Cops raid, steal US$41,000 from realtor

15 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Minister challenges Matebeleland to embrace devolution

15 hrs ago | 319 Views

MDC to challenge Kambarami election reversal

15 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Hubby killer arrested

15 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Pope Francis begin Southern Africa visit this week, not coming to Zimbabwe though

15 hrs ago | 869 Views

Doctors to strike on Tuesday

15 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Man convicted for bashing minister's daughter appeals

15 hrs ago | 706 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa for Ndiweni imprisonment

15 hrs ago | 1490 Views

'No strings attached to Chinese aid'

15 hrs ago | 215 Views

Judge orders release of MDC chair's seized vehicle

15 hrs ago | 591 Views

Chasi talks tough on Zesa board appointments

15 hrs ago | 629 Views

Zimbabweans in SA plot to doorstep Mnangagwa at WEF summit

15 hrs ago | 820 Views

'MDC building structures in prisons'

15 hrs ago | 521 Views

Questions over Amnesty fraud unanswered

15 hrs ago | 161 Views

Armed robbers arrested

15 hrs ago | 671 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days