Cop rapes, impregnates mentally ill person

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A 36-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi cop was arraigned before a Bindura provincial magistrate last week after allegedly raping a 24 - year - old mentally ill person several times before impregnating her.

The cop (Caleb Muzinda) was not asked to plead before magistrate Tinashe Ndokera who remanded him in custody to 12 September for trial.

Prosecutor Tariro Janhi alleged on January 22 the cop picked the complainant in Bindura town and proceeded to Chipindura park area where he had unprotected sex with her once in his car, after the act the police officer dropped the complainant near Bindura terminus and she went home where she did not tell anyone about the rape.

Sometime during the period extending from end of January and mid-March in the afternoon, the cop would proceed to the complainant's place of residence and raped her several times in the absence of her mother.

On March 17 the victim discovered that she was pregnant and told the accused about the pregnancy, who told her to abort the pregnancy.

She subsequently narrated her ordeal to her mother who accompanied her to the police station to file a police report leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Source - Simbarashe Sithole

