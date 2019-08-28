Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gambler (25) stabs colleague to death

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A 25-YEAR-OLD Kwekwe man last week appeared before a Kwekwe magistrate facing a murder charge after he allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed his colleague over a gambling misunderstanding.

Clifford Ndlovu of house number 4448 Rutendo , Kwekwe was not asked to plead to a murder charge before magistrate Story Rushambwa who remanded him in custody to September 13.

The state alleged on August 10 around 11pm the suspect was at Shumba hotel Kwekwe where he had an altercation with Owen Chibhememe over gambling.

Tafadzwa Timothy Mutengaranga (21) intervened in the dispute and warned Ndlovu to desist from causing a lot of unrest to patrons in the hotel, but he did not take heed instead he exchanged harsh words with Mutengaranga who then slapped Ndlovu once on the cheek and the argument intensified.

The charged Mutengaranga withdrew a pair of handcuffs from his trousers and tried to handcuff the powered Ndlovu but all was in vain there by dragging each other outside the hotel.

Upon getting outside the hotel Ndlovu pulled a knife and stabbed Mutengaranga several times all over his body.

The wounded Mutengaranga retreated towards the hotel and climbed the upstairs  after finishing the stairs he collapsed and the security guards at the hotel tried to ferry him to the hospital but he died along the way.
Freddy Ndoro prosecuted.
Source - Simbarashe Sithole

