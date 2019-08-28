Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Well collapses killing two men

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TWO Pfungwe men died, while three others were left nursing injuries after a well collapsed and buried them while sinking irrigation pipes.

George Kareku (53) and Israel Mukara (49), both of Deke village under Chief Chitsungo, failed to make it out alive after the well's concrete lead collapsed, burying them underground.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday confirmed the incident.

"I confirm the deaths of two men from Pfungwe after a well collapsed. Three men were seriously injured in the accident and are currently admitted at Mutawatawa Hospital. We are urging the public to exercise extreme caution when working in such hazardous conditions to avoid fatalities," he said

According to police, on August 29, the now deceased were in the company of three others standing on a concrete slab that covered the well as they repaired some water pipes they had sunk in the well. It is reported that the concrete slab cracked, gave in and flung the men down the 14-metre-deep well.

Some villagers who witnessed the incident rescued three of the victims who had sustained serious injuries. A report was made at Mutawatawa Police Station who attended the scene and facilitated the retrieval of the bodies.

Source - NewsDay

