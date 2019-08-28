Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mohadi calls for dialogue

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Vice President Kembo Mohadi yesterday called for more dialogue between the Health Services Board and the Health Apex Council while Government continues to find a lasting solution to concerns raised by medical professionals. He said this during a meeting with both parties at his offices in Harare yesterday.

HSB chairman Dr Paulinus Sikosana told The Herald last night that VP Mohadi wants engagements to continue.

"Vice President Mohadi was supportive of the negotiations and called on both parties to continue dialoguing while Government plays its part," said Dr Sikosana.

He said as part of efforts to improve the doctors' working conditions, Government was considering putting in buses to cater for health workers countrywide.

Already, Harare Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals are providing transport to health workers.

Doctors have indicated to Government that they want an improvement in their working conditions, particularly an adjustment of their allowances such as risk and medical allowances as well as locum payments.

Dr Sikosana said the HSB had learnt with disbelief and surprise that doctors intended strike despite recently agreeing on an offer from Government.

"The records of the Bipartite meeting held on Thursday 29 August do not show any dissent from any members of the Health Apex Council.

"The agreement was signed by the Apex leader following an outcome of a vote by all Apex representatives. "This is what the Apex leader told the Government representatives at the meeting," said Dr Sikosana.

He said while doctors were adamant that they could not go to work, Government has put in place mechanisms to ensure transport was availed to them. Dr Sikosana said Government was actively looking into issues affecting doctors.

"This is an issue Government is looking into and as far as we are concerned, central Government has already indicated that there will be a review on cost of living and they will get their cost of living adjustment early this month before they get the September salaries.

"Government is already seized with these issues from the highest office and there is that commitment that Government is working to improve the working environment for health workers. "Some of these improvements might not happen overnight, but Government is working on the issues," said Dr Sikosana.

Dr Sikosana also said yesterday's meeting agreed that flexible working hours for nurses should continue, adding that there was nothing controversial about that. The HSB says it was still open to negotiate with doctors so that an amicable solution was found so  that patients are not inconvenienced.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Client kills shebeen owner

17 secs ago | 0 Views

New rules to deal with drunk councillors

40 secs ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo to decide Zivhu fate

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Well collapses killing two men

20 mins ago | 39 Views

Shipping UK vehicles to Zimbabwe this September (SPONSORED)

28 mins ago | 49 Views

Bosso, Dynamos in Chibuku Cup clash

30 mins ago | 33 Views

'Sham 2018 poll resulted in illegitimacy' CIZC finally admit - yet still can't resist urge to appease Zanu PF

1 hr ago | 273 Views

'MRP President Mqondisi Moyo's political career and people's expectations'

10 hrs ago | 815 Views

Bleak future for communal farmers

10 hrs ago | 1158 Views

The influence of top African football players on their teams

10 hrs ago | 579 Views

'China attaches no condition to assistance' - so; cannot demand good governance, we do

10 hrs ago | 839 Views

Adultery law under spotlight

10 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Gambler (25) stabs colleague to death

10 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Cop rapes, impregnates mentally ill person

11 hrs ago | 1782 Views

'ZANU-PF is good at killing'

11 hrs ago | 933 Views

Boity and Fikile Mbalula in Twitter spat

11 hrs ago | 4808 Views

Xenophobic attacks simmer up in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 2246 Views

Xenophobia - Zanu-PF call on South Africa to act

14 hrs ago | 10141 Views

Zimbabweans should take back power from political parties

16 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Zanu PF thugs brutally assault Chitungwiza Mayor

16 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Zimnat partners Access Finance to provide bureaux de change

16 hrs ago | 684 Views

'If it ain't broke don't fix it'

16 hrs ago | 859 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa threaten foreigners in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 38503 Views

Price of fuel goes down in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 7680 Views

PHOTOS: Chitungwiza Mayor assaulted by ZANU PF members

20 hrs ago | 3614 Views

Fuel price goes down in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 7761 Views

'One rule for Zanu-PF, another rule for others' over sanctions march

22 hrs ago | 3394 Views

Starvation to hit Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 2991 Views

Reviewing Zimbabwe's austerity reforms

22 hrs ago | 2768 Views

Trouble for Peter Moyo as Old Mutual plans to exit his company

24 hrs ago | 3762 Views

Chamisa to wage armed retaliation against Mnangagwa abuse?

24 hrs ago | 7216 Views

Tesla batteries are keeping Zimbabwe's economy running

24 hrs ago | 3276 Views

Zimbabwe expresses worry over fresh xenophobia threats

24 hrs ago | 2558 Views

Mnangagwa's end is nigh, says Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 3455 Views

Chamisa's MDC fumes over independent commissions' silence

24 hrs ago | 977 Views

Mighty Warriors boycott home fixture

24 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Education permanent secretary Tabela's husband dies

24 hrs ago | 1693 Views

'Zimbabwe to have normal to below normal rain'

24 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Girl (12) loses mind after being assaulted by mother

24 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Teenager beheads father, dumps body in a pit

24 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Mahiya must stop misrepresenting us: Zipra war vets

24 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Mnangagwa to pounce on rowdy fuel dealers

24 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Cops raid, steal US$41,000 from realtor

24 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Minister challenges Matebeleland to embrace devolution

24 hrs ago | 338 Views

MDC to challenge Kambarami election reversal

24 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Hubby killer arrested

24 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Pope Francis begin Southern Africa visit this week, not coming to Zimbabwe though

24 hrs ago | 956 Views

Doctors to strike on Tuesday

24 hrs ago | 1604 Views

Man convicted for bashing minister's daughter appeals

24 hrs ago | 753 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days