Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Client kills shebeen owner

by Staff reporter
54 secs ago | Views
A 63-YEAR-OLD shebeen owner was last week killed by a client in Marange after he refused to sell him beer around 1am. Police confirmed the incident yesterday.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa told The Herald that they have since launched a manhunt for Kuziva Madondo (41) over the death of Maurice Machado.

"The accused, Kuziva Madondo (41) of Masase Village under Chief Marange, allegedly murdered Maurice Machado of Matiza Village after the later failed to sell him beer at 1am because it was late," he said.

Madondo allegedly picked a stone and hit Machado.

"Machado also assaulted Madondo several times all over the body with a fist. The deceased cried for help and Nyasha Mutsakara (51) intervened," said Insp Kakohwa.

Madondo ran away on seeing Mutsakara, but Machado later died.

Mutsakara reported the matter at Marange Police Station.Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Madondo.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Residents assault Chitungwiza mayor

28 secs ago | 0 Views

New rules to deal with drunk councillors

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mohadi calls for dialogue

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo to decide Zivhu fate

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Well collapses killing two men

21 mins ago | 40 Views

Shipping UK vehicles to Zimbabwe this September (SPONSORED)

28 mins ago | 53 Views

Bosso, Dynamos in Chibuku Cup clash

30 mins ago | 33 Views

'Sham 2018 poll resulted in illegitimacy' CIZC finally admit - yet still can't resist urge to appease Zanu PF

1 hr ago | 275 Views

'MRP President Mqondisi Moyo's political career and people's expectations'

10 hrs ago | 817 Views

Bleak future for communal farmers

10 hrs ago | 1161 Views

The influence of top African football players on their teams

10 hrs ago | 581 Views

'China attaches no condition to assistance' - so; cannot demand good governance, we do

10 hrs ago | 839 Views

Adultery law under spotlight

10 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Gambler (25) stabs colleague to death

10 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Cop rapes, impregnates mentally ill person

11 hrs ago | 1783 Views

'ZANU-PF is good at killing'

11 hrs ago | 935 Views

Boity and Fikile Mbalula in Twitter spat

11 hrs ago | 4818 Views

Xenophobic attacks simmer up in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 2246 Views

Xenophobia - Zanu-PF call on South Africa to act

14 hrs ago | 10143 Views

Zimbabweans should take back power from political parties

16 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Zanu PF thugs brutally assault Chitungwiza Mayor

16 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Zimnat partners Access Finance to provide bureaux de change

16 hrs ago | 684 Views

'If it ain't broke don't fix it'

16 hrs ago | 859 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa threaten foreigners in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 38528 Views

Price of fuel goes down in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 7680 Views

PHOTOS: Chitungwiza Mayor assaulted by ZANU PF members

20 hrs ago | 3614 Views

Fuel price goes down in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 7762 Views

'One rule for Zanu-PF, another rule for others' over sanctions march

22 hrs ago | 3394 Views

Starvation to hit Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 2992 Views

Reviewing Zimbabwe's austerity reforms

22 hrs ago | 2768 Views

Trouble for Peter Moyo as Old Mutual plans to exit his company

24 hrs ago | 3765 Views

Chamisa to wage armed retaliation against Mnangagwa abuse?

24 hrs ago | 7217 Views

Tesla batteries are keeping Zimbabwe's economy running

24 hrs ago | 3276 Views

Zimbabwe expresses worry over fresh xenophobia threats

24 hrs ago | 2558 Views

Mnangagwa's end is nigh, says Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 3455 Views

Chamisa's MDC fumes over independent commissions' silence

24 hrs ago | 977 Views

Mighty Warriors boycott home fixture

24 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Education permanent secretary Tabela's husband dies

24 hrs ago | 1693 Views

'Zimbabwe to have normal to below normal rain'

24 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Girl (12) loses mind after being assaulted by mother

24 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Teenager beheads father, dumps body in a pit

24 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Mahiya must stop misrepresenting us: Zipra war vets

24 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Mnangagwa to pounce on rowdy fuel dealers

24 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Cops raid, steal US$41,000 from realtor

24 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Minister challenges Matebeleland to embrace devolution

24 hrs ago | 338 Views

MDC to challenge Kambarami election reversal

24 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Hubby killer arrested

24 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Pope Francis begin Southern Africa visit this week, not coming to Zimbabwe though

24 hrs ago | 956 Views

Doctors to strike on Tuesday

24 hrs ago | 1604 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days