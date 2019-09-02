Gift Lunga Jr resigns as Mosi Rovers coach

News / National

by Staff reporter

VICTORIA Falls-based Southern Region Division One League side Mosi Rovers failed to fulfil their away fixture against Ajax Hotspurs in Bulawayo following the sudden resignation of coach, Gift Lunga Jr.Financial constraints, which led to the team's poor run, reportedly frustrated Lunga, who had hoped to make a name outside Highlanders when he joined the struggling resort town side in May. He presided over 11 games, recording three wins, two draws and six defeats.Sources said Lunga quit the club last week after Mosi Rovers' 4-0 loss to championship contenders, Talen Vision."He (Lunga) had gone for some time without being paid and when he arrived home he thought it was better to hustle near his family than return to Victoria Falls and leave his family suffering."He informed the team officials after the Talen Vision game that he wanted to sort things for his family," said a source."Lunga seemed to have been unhappy with the living conditions that he was subjected to in Victoria Falls after initially received well. He occasionally told us that even the players at Mosi Rovers at times skipped training, making excuses that they were looking for money and that simply didn't work."Both Lunga and Mosi Rovers' chairman Martin Mhlanga confirmed that the two parties had severed ties, but couldn't be drawn into stating the reasons.Mosi Rovers' request for their game against Ajax to be postponed because they didn't have a coach was turned down."We parted amicably and I don't want to comment before we have our club meeting. It's only after the meeting that I will be able to comment on club issues," said Mhlanga.Lunga said: "I'm in Bulawayo. I've been here for a week sorting some stuff. It's true I'm no longer Mosi Rovers' coach. We parted amicably, there's no bad blood."The walkover against Ajax left Mosi Rovers deeply rooted at the bottom of the league table with 12 points from 17 games. They now have to up their game if they wish to remain in the second tier league next season.Meanwhile, second from the bottom Toronto lost for the 10 time this season following a 0-3 hammering by Makomo.Mainline and Arenel drew 1-1 in a relegation battle, while Moto Moto and Casmyn lost their respective games to ZPC Hwange and CIWU with identical 2-0 score lines.Week 18 resultsFriday: Bosso 90 0-1 Bulawayo CitySaturday: Casmyn 0-2 CIWU, Binga Pirates 1-2 Talen Vision, Toronto 0-3 Makomo, Moto Moto 0-2 ZPC Hwange, Mainline 1-1 Arenel, Ajax 3-0 Mosi Rovers