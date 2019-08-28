Latest News Editor's Choice


Nobuntu in second padbank concert

by Staff reporter
BULAWAYO'S dazzling all-female ensemble Nobuntu is set to hold its second padbank concert dubbed Nobuntu Padbank show on Saturday at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe.

The initiative is aimed at establishing padbanks at youth centres in Bulawayo for use by female artistes doing rehearsals.

The padbank initiative was launched last year, with the outfit raising over 700 packets of pads and this year they are aiming at mobilising 1 000 packets.

The show will also serve as the group's farewell concert as they are set to leave for a United States tour on September 17.

Nobuntu spokesperson Keith Moyo confirmed the developments.

"It is the group's hope to have female artistes access safe sanitary wear at all times… The aim of our #NobuntuPadbank Concert is to provide sanitary wear to youth centres so that young women who use these spaces can have access to safe sanitary wear," he said.

Moyo said the group's main belief is that sanitary wear should be given for free.

"However, in the meantime as that is being debated worldwide, the Nobuntu Padbank shows will play a vital role in easing access to sanitary wear for the girl child," he said.

"The event is expected to kick off at 1pm to 4pm, with Focus Acapella being one of the performers of the day. This year, those hoping to attend will be expected to bring three packs of pads or pay an entry fee of $35."

Source - newsday

