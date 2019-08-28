Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZTA allay fears of fuel, cash shortages at World Tourism Expo

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Tourism Authority (ZTA) acting chief executive Givemore Chidzidzi yesterday allayed fears by international guests coming for the 12th edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo that they would get stuck in the awake of biting fuel and cash shortages.

The annual tourism extravaganza will run from September 12 to 14 at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds in Bulawayo.

Chidzidzi said they had engaged relevant authorities to make sure that there was enough fuel available for the mobility of guests.

"What we have also done as Zimbabwe Tourism Authority is to engage the fuel industry. We have been talking to some of the major players in that industry to make sure that there is fuel available for Sanganai for its success. For the mobility of our buyers, all the vehicles that are going to be used to all the destinations they are going, we have managed to make arrangements," he said.

"In terms of cash, this is being handled through our bankers to make sure that those visitors that might need access to cash will find it easy to access their cash. The good thing about the tourism industry is it has been the pioneer of plastic money, so a lot of people in the tourism industry are actually very comfortable with plastic money."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Rape accused Bulawayo man convicted of domestic violence

3 mins ago | 2 Views

'Graft hindering justice delivery'

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Nobuntu in second padbank concert

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Gift Lunga Jr resigns as Mosi Rovers coach

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Air Zimbabwe back in the skies

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Violence is ingrained in MDC-Alliance’s DNA

12 mins ago | 3 Views

War veterans target Mugabe remnants

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Burning, looting & murder in SA xenophobia

13 mins ago | 18 Views

Freddie Gwala, Majalisa date Bulawayo

14 mins ago | 3 Views

Vandals cost Zesa US$40m

14 mins ago | 8 Views

Residents assault Chitungwiza mayor

15 mins ago | 5 Views

Client kills shebeen owner

16 mins ago | 6 Views

New rules to deal with drunk councillors

16 mins ago | 3 Views

Mohadi calls for dialogue

16 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo to decide Zivhu fate

17 mins ago | 8 Views

Well collapses killing two men

35 mins ago | 55 Views

Shipping UK vehicles to Zimbabwe this September (SPONSORED)

43 mins ago | 64 Views

Bosso, Dynamos in Chibuku Cup clash

45 mins ago | 41 Views

'Sham 2018 poll resulted in illegitimacy' CIZC finally admit - yet still can't resist urge to appease Zanu PF

1 hr ago | 318 Views

'MRP President Mqondisi Moyo's political career and people's expectations'

10 hrs ago | 828 Views

Bleak future for communal farmers

10 hrs ago | 1178 Views

The influence of top African football players on their teams

11 hrs ago | 587 Views

'China attaches no condition to assistance' - so; cannot demand good governance, we do

11 hrs ago | 844 Views

Adultery law under spotlight

11 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Gambler (25) stabs colleague to death

11 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Cop rapes, impregnates mentally ill person

11 hrs ago | 1805 Views

'ZANU-PF is good at killing'

11 hrs ago | 959 Views

Boity and Fikile Mbalula in Twitter spat

11 hrs ago | 4952 Views

Xenophobic attacks simmer up in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 2288 Views

Xenophobia - Zanu-PF call on South Africa to act

14 hrs ago | 10199 Views

Zimbabweans should take back power from political parties

16 hrs ago | 2043 Views

Zanu PF thugs brutally assault Chitungwiza Mayor

16 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Zimnat partners Access Finance to provide bureaux de change

16 hrs ago | 688 Views

'If it ain't broke don't fix it'

16 hrs ago | 861 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa threaten foreigners in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 38873 Views

Price of fuel goes down in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 7698 Views

PHOTOS: Chitungwiza Mayor assaulted by ZANU PF members

20 hrs ago | 3620 Views

Fuel price goes down in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 7773 Views

'One rule for Zanu-PF, another rule for others' over sanctions march

22 hrs ago | 3399 Views

Starvation to hit Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 2993 Views

Reviewing Zimbabwe's austerity reforms

22 hrs ago | 2773 Views

Trouble for Peter Moyo as Old Mutual plans to exit his company

24 hrs ago | 3780 Views

Chamisa to wage armed retaliation against Mnangagwa abuse?

24 hrs ago | 7234 Views

Tesla batteries are keeping Zimbabwe's economy running

24 hrs ago | 3277 Views

Zimbabwe expresses worry over fresh xenophobia threats

24 hrs ago | 2561 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days