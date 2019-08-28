ZTA allay fears of fuel, cash shortages at World Tourism Expo

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE Tourism Authority (ZTA) acting chief executive Givemore Chidzidzi yesterday allayed fears by international guests coming for the 12th edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo that they would get stuck in the awake of biting fuel and cash shortages.The annual tourism extravaganza will run from September 12 to 14 at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds in Bulawayo.Chidzidzi said they had engaged relevant authorities to make sure that there was enough fuel available for the mobility of guests."What we have also done as Zimbabwe Tourism Authority is to engage the fuel industry. We have been talking to some of the major players in that industry to make sure that there is fuel available for Sanganai for its success. For the mobility of our buyers, all the vehicles that are going to be used to all the destinations they are going, we have managed to make arrangements," he said."In terms of cash, this is being handled through our bankers to make sure that those visitors that might need access to cash will find it easy to access their cash. The good thing about the tourism industry is it has been the pioneer of plastic money, so a lot of people in the tourism industry are actually very comfortable with plastic money."