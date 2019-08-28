'Evangelist' hit with sodomy rap over alleged assault on 6-year-old boy

News / National

by ZimLive

A self-proclaimed evangelist was charged with indecent assault on Monday, accused of sickening sodomy attack on a six-year-old boy.Prosper Kamuchira, of Budiriro, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Harare magistrate Jessie Kufa.He told the magistrate that the charges were fabricated by the alleged victim's parents.Kamuchira, of the Forward in God church, was denied bail and advised to apply to the High Court for the relief.Panganai Chiutsi, for the prosecution, alleged that on unknown dates this year, Kamuchira lured the boy who is from his neighbourhood to his room where the abuse happened."After the act, the accused would give the complainant Zap Nax (a type of snack). This happened on several occasions," Chiutsi said.The abuse came to light after the child developed difficulties in passing stool. He allegedly told his mother about the abuse.Prosecutors say a medical report will be produced as evidence during the trial.Kamuchira denied the allegations. He accused the boy's guardian of fabricating the charges against him."These are fabricated allegations. There is bad blood as I was once a tenant at their place. When I vacated the house, I owed them US$150 in unpaid rent. The complainant's guardian is in a relationship with the owner of the house," Kamuchira said."I'm a pastor. There's no way I can engage in such immoral conduct. I actually preach against that," he said, adding that he teaches a Grade 2 class at "Faith in Action School" (our search was unable to find a school with that name).On social media, Kamuchira calls himself an evangelist and also advertises himself as a master of ceremonies.