Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US$5,2bn coal fuels project left to rot

by Staff reporter
52 secs ago | Views
PARLIAMENT yesterday grilled Finance ministry officials over a US$5,2 billion coal project spearheaded by Verify Engineering which failed to attract investors due to the poor investment climate prevailing in the country.

Last year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that he had clinched a US$5,2 billion coal-to-liquid deal with South African investors, but up to now the financiers have not showed any seriousness due to the poor investment climate and regulations in the country.

Director of public sector investment programmes in the Finance ministry, Fidelis Ngorora and joint ventures unit director Graciano Nyaguse appeared before the Daniel Molokele-led Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, where they were asked to explain why the project had stagnated.

The Verify Engineering project was initiated by the Higher Education ministry to promote research and development.

Molokela expressed dismay at the lack of seriousness in implementing the project, saying: "As Zimbabwe, we have not been taking seriously the advancement of technology which can actually reduce our import bill, and we are told that Verify Engineering is not well-funded, yet there are a lot of low hanging fruits. This is a big issue right now since there is shortage of foreign currency and yet we are spending a lot on gas, electricity and fuel imports instead of developing our own technologies."

He said currently, Zimbabwe was getting hospital gases from BOC Gases, a foreign company when Verify Engineering had the capacity to produce gas. Verify Engineering, he also said, had the capacity to develop a 600 megawatt Mkwasine Power Plant for electricity as well as convert coal to fuels.

Ngorora said the project had failed to attract investors.

"If you look at the annual budgets by the Ministry of Finance (2017 National Budget was US$4,7 billion), it will take us two to three years to leave funding of everything else and fund this project. We funded establishment of Mkwasine coal fields and a mini plant in Feruka, but the funding goes to salaries and operations support, but we were unable to mobilise funding for the next step of the project," Ngorora said.

Nyaguse added: "Verify Engineering identified a South African partner, Magcor Investments, but later they sent a proxy, Nkosinathi Investments to represent them. Verify Engineering then undertook visits to identify potential companies in China to manufacture equipment for conversion of coal to fuels, but they demanded to see the feasibility study first."

He said the Chinese said the feasibility study would cost US$50 million and government was unable to fund it, and yet it is a pivotal condition for the investment.

The two government officials said as a ministry, they had not met the investors who dealt with Verify Engineering. They said investors only put money in bankable projects, where feasibility studies are carried out to ensure that they recoup their money. Other conditions demanded by investors, the officials said, were guarantees from government that they would repatriate the money that they would have invested and in the event that the money made is in local currency, that they will be able to convert the money into US$ and repatriate it. They said these conditionalities were also affecting public-private-partnerships in the electricity sector.

Warren Park MP Shakespeare Hamauswa said it was disheartening that after the announcement by Mnangagwa that he had found investors for the project, nothing has happened yet.

Mutasa South MP Regai Tsunga blasted Finance secretary George Guvamatanga for ignoring the committee's invitation to explain the stagnation of the project.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Fifa backs Chiyangwa

2 secs ago | 0 Views

Billiat out of Somalia tie

8 secs ago | 0 Views

Hwende chides ICT ministry secretary

1 min ago | 0 Views

Harare City Council faces $7m lawsuit

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts police for double standards

3 mins ago | 2 Views

'Evangelist' hit with sodomy rap over alleged assault on 6-year-old boy

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Rape accused Bulawayo man convicted of domestic violence

7 mins ago | 3 Views

ZTA allay fears of fuel, cash shortages at World Tourism Expo

7 mins ago | 2 Views

'Graft hindering justice delivery'

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Nobuntu in second padbank concert

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Gift Lunga Jr resigns as Mosi Rovers coach

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Air Zimbabwe back in the skies

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Violence is ingrained in MDC-Alliance’s DNA

17 mins ago | 8 Views

War veterans target Mugabe remnants

17 mins ago | 21 Views

Burning, looting & murder in SA xenophobia

18 mins ago | 41 Views

Freddie Gwala, Majalisa date Bulawayo

19 mins ago | 8 Views

Vandals cost Zesa US$40m

19 mins ago | 9 Views

Residents assault Chitungwiza mayor

20 mins ago | 10 Views

Client kills shebeen owner

20 mins ago | 14 Views

New rules to deal with drunk councillors

21 mins ago | 6 Views

Mohadi calls for dialogue

21 mins ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo to decide Zivhu fate

22 mins ago | 12 Views

Well collapses killing two men

40 mins ago | 61 Views

Shipping UK vehicles to Zimbabwe this September (SPONSORED)

48 mins ago | 70 Views

Bosso, Dynamos in Chibuku Cup clash

49 mins ago | 45 Views

'Sham 2018 poll resulted in illegitimacy' CIZC finally admit - yet still can't resist urge to appease Zanu PF

1 hr ago | 340 Views

'MRP President Mqondisi Moyo's political career and people's expectations'

10 hrs ago | 832 Views

Bleak future for communal farmers

10 hrs ago | 1183 Views

The influence of top African football players on their teams

11 hrs ago | 590 Views

'China attaches no condition to assistance' - so; cannot demand good governance, we do

11 hrs ago | 846 Views

Adultery law under spotlight

11 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Gambler (25) stabs colleague to death

11 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Cop rapes, impregnates mentally ill person

11 hrs ago | 1814 Views

'ZANU-PF is good at killing'

11 hrs ago | 968 Views

Boity and Fikile Mbalula in Twitter spat

11 hrs ago | 5019 Views

Xenophobic attacks simmer up in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Xenophobia - Zanu-PF call on South Africa to act

15 hrs ago | 10242 Views

Zimbabweans should take back power from political parties

16 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Zanu PF thugs brutally assault Chitungwiza Mayor

16 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Zimnat partners Access Finance to provide bureaux de change

16 hrs ago | 689 Views

'If it ain't broke don't fix it'

16 hrs ago | 863 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa threaten foreigners in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 39035 Views

Price of fuel goes down in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 7705 Views

PHOTOS: Chitungwiza Mayor assaulted by ZANU PF members

20 hrs ago | 3622 Views

Fuel price goes down in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 7778 Views

'One rule for Zanu-PF, another rule for others' over sanctions march

22 hrs ago | 3403 Views

Starvation to hit Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 2994 Views

Reviewing Zimbabwe's austerity reforms

22 hrs ago | 2778 Views

Trouble for Peter Moyo as Old Mutual plans to exit his company

24 hrs ago | 3790 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days