Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZPC Kariba claims top position

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Yadah FC  0 - 1 ZPC Kariba
TAWANDA Nyamandwe scored the only goal as ZPC Kariba saw off relegation-haunted Yadah and shoot to the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table adding spice to the title race.

The Kariba-based side, who have turned their home ground, Nyamhunga, into a virtual fortress where they are yet to taste defeat in this campaign, dominated for long periods at Rufaro Stadium yesterday and were dully rewarded with Nyamandwe pouncing on a rebound to tuck the ball home on 37 minutes after Godswill Gwara's effort had been parried away by goalkeeper Issah Ali.

The victory took ZPC Kariba's points tally to 39, one ahead of closest challengers Chicken Inn and Caps United, with FC Platinum behind on 36 points.

This is the first time the Electricity Men have gone to the top of the league table this season.

Leadership has been changing hands among three teams; FC Platinum, Chicken Inn and Caps United.

Triangle, who have two games in hand, are now also in the title mix with 33 points. It now all points to a reverting contest.

Yadah FC remained stuck on the foot of the table, with a paltry 17 points.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Potraz demands US$1 million from Zifa

26 secs ago | 1 Views

Fifa backs Chiyangwa

1 min ago | 0 Views

Billiat out of Somalia tie

1 min ago | 1 Views

US$5,2bn coal fuels project left to rot

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Hwende chides ICT ministry secretary

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Harare City Council faces $7m lawsuit

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts police for double standards

4 mins ago | 3 Views

'Evangelist' hit with sodomy rap over alleged assault on 6-year-old boy

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Rape accused Bulawayo man convicted of domestic violence

9 mins ago | 4 Views

ZTA allay fears of fuel, cash shortages at World Tourism Expo

9 mins ago | 4 Views

'Graft hindering justice delivery'

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Nobuntu in second padbank concert

10 mins ago | 2 Views

Gift Lunga Jr resigns as Mosi Rovers coach

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Air Zimbabwe back in the skies

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Violence is ingrained in MDC-Alliance’s DNA

18 mins ago | 9 Views

War veterans target Mugabe remnants

18 mins ago | 24 Views

Burning, looting & murder in SA xenophobia

19 mins ago | 49 Views

Freddie Gwala, Majalisa date Bulawayo

20 mins ago | 9 Views

Vandals cost Zesa US$40m

20 mins ago | 9 Views

Residents assault Chitungwiza mayor

21 mins ago | 14 Views

Client kills shebeen owner

22 mins ago | 19 Views

New rules to deal with drunk councillors

22 mins ago | 7 Views

Mohadi calls for dialogue

22 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo to decide Zivhu fate

23 mins ago | 13 Views

Well collapses killing two men

41 mins ago | 65 Views

Shipping UK vehicles to Zimbabwe this September (SPONSORED)

49 mins ago | 70 Views

Bosso, Dynamos in Chibuku Cup clash

51 mins ago | 46 Views

'Sham 2018 poll resulted in illegitimacy' CIZC finally admit - yet still can't resist urge to appease Zanu PF

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

'MRP President Mqondisi Moyo's political career and people's expectations'

10 hrs ago | 834 Views

Bleak future for communal farmers

10 hrs ago | 1188 Views

The influence of top African football players on their teams

11 hrs ago | 594 Views

'China attaches no condition to assistance' - so; cannot demand good governance, we do

11 hrs ago | 847 Views

Adultery law under spotlight

11 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Gambler (25) stabs colleague to death

11 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Cop rapes, impregnates mentally ill person

11 hrs ago | 1821 Views

'ZANU-PF is good at killing'

11 hrs ago | 969 Views

Boity and Fikile Mbalula in Twitter spat

11 hrs ago | 5033 Views

Xenophobic attacks simmer up in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 2319 Views

Xenophobia - Zanu-PF call on South Africa to act

15 hrs ago | 10247 Views

Zimbabweans should take back power from political parties

16 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Zanu PF thugs brutally assault Chitungwiza Mayor

16 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Zimnat partners Access Finance to provide bureaux de change

16 hrs ago | 689 Views

'If it ain't broke don't fix it'

16 hrs ago | 864 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa threaten foreigners in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 39089 Views

Price of fuel goes down in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 7705 Views

PHOTOS: Chitungwiza Mayor assaulted by ZANU PF members

20 hrs ago | 3623 Views

Fuel price goes down in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 7779 Views

'One rule for Zanu-PF, another rule for others' over sanctions march

22 hrs ago | 3404 Views

Starvation to hit Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 2995 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days