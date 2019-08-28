Potraz demands US$1 million from Zifa

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
Problems continue to mount on the current Zifa leadership, with the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) taking the Felton Kamambo-led association to the High Court over a US$1 million debt.

According to Potraz, Zifa, through former board chair Philip Chiyangwa, acknowledged the debt in 2017, but have not made any payments since then.

The country's soccer mother body borrowed money from Potraz to finance the senior men national team's participation at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon.

"The plaintiff's (Potraz) claim is for provisional sentence in an amount of $1 000 000 together with interest on that amount at the rate of 5% per annum from February 1, 2017 to the date of payment in full," Potraz said in its declaration.

"The plaintiff's claim is based on an acknowledgement of debt executed by Philip Chiyangwa in his capacity as the defendant's board chairman, and dated January 6, 2017. In terms of the document, an amount of $1 000 000 together with interest at the rate of 5% per annum, is payable to the plaintiff."

Potraz said the amount owed by Zifa has become due and payable to it because the football mother body has failed to make any payments in terms of the extant acknowledgement of debt.

"You (Zifa) are called on to satisfy the plaintiff's claim immediately by paying the amount claimed to the Sheriff or to the plaintiff's legal practitioner as named herein. If you do not do so, you must appear either in person or represented by a legal practitioner in the High court of Zimbabwe, at Harare, at 10am on September 25, 2019 to answer the claim," read part of the summons.

"Before the date, you may file a notice of opposition together with one or more supporting affidavits, with the registrar of the High Court of Zimbabwe at Harare. If you do not take the action described in the previous paragraph, provisional sentence may be entered against you." The matter is pending.

Source - newsday

