Bulilima council plans to roll out tap water to villagers

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
BULILIMA Rural District Council has mooted a programme to provide tap water to villagers in the drought-prone area.

Villagers in Bulilima have been contending with acute water shortages as most boreholes have dried up, forcing them to rely on unclean dam water which they shared with wildlife and livestock.

Other villagers had resorted to digging unprotected wells in Thegwane and Moza rivers.

This led the council to put resources towards providing tapped water to the villagers. This was revealed by the council's chief executive officer, John Brown Ncube last week during a fund-raising event for a community hall at Nyele Business Centre in ward 4.

"We, as council, have noted that there are wards which are seriously affected by water shortages. This ward is one of the worst affected, with most of its boreholes not working after failing to yield any water. We are now looking at providing you with tap water to all affected wards to end your perennial water problems," he said.

Ncube said they have so far provided tap water to villagers in Mbiba and urged villagers to settle in a linear set up.

"That will make it easier for us to provide piped water. If you stay in a haphazard manner, it will make it difficult for us to serve you," he said.

Last year, the RDC working with donors provided Kandamhlophe villagers in Mbiba with piped water.

Early this year, Zinwa restored piped water in Nswazwi area along the border with Botswana after villagers had gone for eight years without water.

Source - newsday

