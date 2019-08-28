Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Kambarami not going anywhere'

by Staff reporter
40 secs ago | Views
THE MDC Bulawayo province has announced that it will soon be appealing against the Bulawayo High Court ruling which nullified deputy mayor Tinashe Kambarami's election as councillor for ward 3.

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Thompson Mabhikwa last week nullified Kambarami's election on the grounds that he was a convict.

MDC Bulawayo spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza in a statement said it was not within the scope of the High Court's powers to unseat a councillor as those powers could only be exercised by a special tribunal.

"We are appealing to the Supreme Court. The court cannot assign itself the powers to unseat a sitting councillor because those powers are vested in a tribunal set up by the Minister of Local Government in terms of Section 278 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe," he said.

"For a High Court judge to call such a strong constitutional argument 'a legal nicety' is a misdirection. The Constitution could not have been more clearer in so far as the procedure to remove a sitting councillor is concerned."

Chirowodza said the court encroached into the province of the tribunal and that the court was not a fact-finding tribunal which investigates the suitability and conduct of a sitting councillor.

"His worship, the deputy mayor of Bulawayo, councillor Tinashe Kambarami remains the elected people's councillor. His Worship, the deputy mayor of Bulawayo, councillor Kambarami will not be toppled by a litigant who in fact is a mere simulacrum or sham device of the establishment," he said.

The nullification of Kambarami's councillorship followed an application by political pressure group 1893 Mthwakazi Restoration Movement Trust seeking such an order, which was subsequently granted.

The pressure group had, through its lawyer Nyoni of Moyo and Nyoni Legal Practitioners, filed a court application at the Bulawayo High Court citing Kambarami, the Bulawayo City Council, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) and MDC as respondents.

In his ruling, Justice Mabhikwa said the court could not condone such an "illegality".

"The court has to protect the rule of law and the doctrine of legality. Accordingly, I make the following order, it be and is hereby declared that election of 1st respondent as councillor for ward 3 in Bulawayo was in contravention of section 119 (2) of the Electoral Act Chapter 2:13 following his conviction on the offence of theft at the Bulawayo Magistrate Court under criminal record book CRB number 1981/18 on June 27 2018 and it is therefore set aside on account of it being null and void and his sustainability to hold public office. That 1st respondent pays costs of the suit on the ordinary scale," ruled Justice Mabhikwa.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulilima council plans to roll out tap water to villagers

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Is Chamisa hitting the right strings?

2 mins ago | 0 Views

The irony of re-engagement, dying democracy

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Potraz demands US$1 million from Zifa

3 mins ago | 1 Views

ZPC Kariba claims top position

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Fifa backs Chiyangwa

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Billiat out of Somalia tie

5 mins ago | 2 Views

US$5,2bn coal fuels project left to rot

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Hwende chides ICT ministry secretary

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Harare City Council faces $7m lawsuit

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts police for double standards

7 mins ago | 4 Views

'Evangelist' hit with sodomy rap over alleged assault on 6-year-old boy

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Rape accused Bulawayo man convicted of domestic violence

12 mins ago | 8 Views

ZTA allay fears of fuel, cash shortages at World Tourism Expo

12 mins ago | 5 Views

'Graft hindering justice delivery'

13 mins ago | 10 Views

Nobuntu in second padbank concert

14 mins ago | 3 Views

Gift Lunga Jr resigns as Mosi Rovers coach

14 mins ago | 10 Views

Air Zimbabwe back in the skies

15 mins ago | 10 Views

Violence is ingrained in MDC-Alliance’s DNA

21 mins ago | 15 Views

War veterans target Mugabe remnants

21 mins ago | 35 Views

Burning, looting & murder in SA xenophobia

22 mins ago | 65 Views

Freddie Gwala, Majalisa date Bulawayo

23 mins ago | 12 Views

Vandals cost Zesa US$40m

23 mins ago | 9 Views

Residents assault Chitungwiza mayor

24 mins ago | 18 Views

Client kills shebeen owner

25 mins ago | 25 Views

New rules to deal with drunk councillors

25 mins ago | 10 Views

Mohadi calls for dialogue

25 mins ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo to decide Zivhu fate

26 mins ago | 16 Views

Well collapses killing two men

44 mins ago | 71 Views

Shipping UK vehicles to Zimbabwe this September (SPONSORED)

52 mins ago | 77 Views

Bosso, Dynamos in Chibuku Cup clash

54 mins ago | 48 Views

'Sham 2018 poll resulted in illegitimacy' CIZC finally admit - yet still can't resist urge to appease Zanu PF

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

'MRP President Mqondisi Moyo's political career and people's expectations'

10 hrs ago | 841 Views

Bleak future for communal farmers

10 hrs ago | 1196 Views

The influence of top African football players on their teams

11 hrs ago | 600 Views

'China attaches no condition to assistance' - so; cannot demand good governance, we do

11 hrs ago | 848 Views

Adultery law under spotlight

11 hrs ago | 1817 Views

Gambler (25) stabs colleague to death

11 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Cop rapes, impregnates mentally ill person

11 hrs ago | 1827 Views

'ZANU-PF is good at killing'

11 hrs ago | 973 Views

Boity and Fikile Mbalula in Twitter spat

11 hrs ago | 5078 Views

Xenophobic attacks simmer up in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 2340 Views

Xenophobia - Zanu-PF call on South Africa to act

15 hrs ago | 10268 Views

Zimbabweans should take back power from political parties

16 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Zanu PF thugs brutally assault Chitungwiza Mayor

16 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Zimnat partners Access Finance to provide bureaux de change

16 hrs ago | 689 Views

'If it ain't broke don't fix it'

16 hrs ago | 864 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa threaten foreigners in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 39234 Views

Price of fuel goes down in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 7710 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days