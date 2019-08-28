Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC MPs' treason case further deferred

by Staff reporter
34 secs ago | Views
The case of MDC MPs Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo) and Lloyd Mukapiko (Redcliff), who are accused of seeking to subvert a constitutionally-elected government, has been deferred for the umpteenth time by a Kwekwe magistrate.

Magistrate Story Rushambwa on Friday deferred the case to September 30 after the State, led by Yeukai Magumba, said the High Court was yet to give directions on how to handle the case.

The charges are that the pair, who have been on remand since January, addressed supporters in Redcliff urging them to engage in civil disobedience following a 150% fuel price hike.

The State also alleges the address was widely circulated on social media, with contents that encouraged Zimbabwean workers to embark on a work boycott and defiance to the country's laws.

A fortnight ago, the two MPs were acquitted on charges of inciting public violence during the same period.

The State had led witnesses alleging that the MPs addressed youths in Kwekwe's central business district, inciting them to turn violent during the protests over a 150% fuel price hike announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

However, magistrate Rushambwa dismissed the case for lack of evidence and conflicting evidence led by the witnesses during trial.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ex-Zanu-PF senator stews in $368k Zesa debt

55 secs ago | 0 Views

'Kambarami not going anywhere'

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Bulilima council plans to roll out tap water to villagers

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Is Chamisa hitting the right strings?

3 mins ago | 0 Views

The irony of re-engagement, dying democracy

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Potraz demands US$1 million from Zifa

5 mins ago | 1 Views

ZPC Kariba claims top position

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Fifa backs Chiyangwa

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Billiat out of Somalia tie

6 mins ago | 2 Views

US$5,2bn coal fuels project left to rot

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Hwende chides ICT ministry secretary

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Harare City Council faces $7m lawsuit

8 mins ago | 0 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts police for double standards

8 mins ago | 4 Views

'Evangelist' hit with sodomy rap over alleged assault on 6-year-old boy

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Rape accused Bulawayo man convicted of domestic violence

13 mins ago | 9 Views

ZTA allay fears of fuel, cash shortages at World Tourism Expo

13 mins ago | 6 Views

'Graft hindering justice delivery'

14 mins ago | 11 Views

Nobuntu in second padbank concert

15 mins ago | 4 Views

Gift Lunga Jr resigns as Mosi Rovers coach

15 mins ago | 13 Views

Air Zimbabwe back in the skies

16 mins ago | 10 Views

Violence is ingrained in MDC-Alliance’s DNA

23 mins ago | 15 Views

War veterans target Mugabe remnants

23 mins ago | 42 Views

Burning, looting & murder in SA xenophobia

24 mins ago | 72 Views

Freddie Gwala, Majalisa date Bulawayo

24 mins ago | 17 Views

Vandals cost Zesa US$40m

25 mins ago | 9 Views

Residents assault Chitungwiza mayor

26 mins ago | 18 Views

Client kills shebeen owner

26 mins ago | 26 Views

New rules to deal with drunk councillors

26 mins ago | 10 Views

Mohadi calls for dialogue

27 mins ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo to decide Zivhu fate

27 mins ago | 17 Views

Well collapses killing two men

46 mins ago | 73 Views

Shipping UK vehicles to Zimbabwe this September (SPONSORED)

54 mins ago | 81 Views

Bosso, Dynamos in Chibuku Cup clash

55 mins ago | 49 Views

'Sham 2018 poll resulted in illegitimacy' CIZC finally admit - yet still can't resist urge to appease Zanu PF

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

'MRP President Mqondisi Moyo's political career and people's expectations'

10 hrs ago | 845 Views

Bleak future for communal farmers

10 hrs ago | 1200 Views

The influence of top African football players on their teams

11 hrs ago | 604 Views

'China attaches no condition to assistance' - so; cannot demand good governance, we do

11 hrs ago | 850 Views

Adultery law under spotlight

11 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Gambler (25) stabs colleague to death

11 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Cop rapes, impregnates mentally ill person

11 hrs ago | 1830 Views

'ZANU-PF is good at killing'

11 hrs ago | 975 Views

Boity and Fikile Mbalula in Twitter spat

11 hrs ago | 5102 Views

Xenophobic attacks simmer up in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 2344 Views

Xenophobia - Zanu-PF call on South Africa to act

15 hrs ago | 10280 Views

Zimbabweans should take back power from political parties

16 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Zanu PF thugs brutally assault Chitungwiza Mayor

16 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Zimnat partners Access Finance to provide bureaux de change

16 hrs ago | 689 Views

'If it ain't broke don't fix it'

16 hrs ago | 864 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days