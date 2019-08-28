MDC MPs' treason case further deferred

News / National

by Staff reporter

The case of MDC MPs Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo) and Lloyd Mukapiko (Redcliff), who are accused of seeking to subvert a constitutionally-elected government, has been deferred for the umpteenth time by a Kwekwe magistrate.Magistrate Story Rushambwa on Friday deferred the case to September 30 after the State, led by Yeukai Magumba, said the High Court was yet to give directions on how to handle the case.The charges are that the pair, who have been on remand since January, addressed supporters in Redcliff urging them to engage in civil disobedience following a 150% fuel price hike.The State also alleges the address was widely circulated on social media, with contents that encouraged Zimbabwean workers to embark on a work boycott and defiance to the country's laws.A fortnight ago, the two MPs were acquitted on charges of inciting public violence during the same period.The State had led witnesses alleging that the MPs addressed youths in Kwekwe's central business district, inciting them to turn violent during the protests over a 150% fuel price hike announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.However, magistrate Rushambwa dismissed the case for lack of evidence and conflicting evidence led by the witnesses during trial.