Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chitown mayor assaulted over town clerk suspension

by Staff reporter
48 secs ago | Views
Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko (MDC Alliance) was severely assaulted by suspected Zanu-PF activists who stormed council offices yesterday as he tried to serve Town Clerk George Makunde with a letter of suspension.

The opposition MDC claimed that over 100 suspected Zanu-PF members stormed Town House and assaulted Maiko while he was serving Makunde with his suspension letter.

Makunde, a Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central provincial executive member, stands accused of gross insubordination, refusal to obey lawful instructions, gross incompetence, falsification of personal and council documents and absence from duty.

In a statement, MDC deputy national spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka confirmed the alleged assault.

"He was attacked inside the town clerk's office by over 100 Zanu-PF thugs brought to the Town House in several trucks by several known land barons who are working in cahoots with Makunde to loot council land by prejudicing bona fide home-seekers. The town clerk went for the jugular and brought in Zanu-PF bouncers to physically assault the mayor," he said.

Tamborinyoka said the mayor was seeking medical attention at a private hospital.

He said Makunde last week engineered trumped-up charges against the mayor and his deputy after he got wind that council was planning to suspend him.

"False allegations have been raised against the mayor that he allocated his wife a stand when there is no iota of truth in the allegation. The police who arrested the mayor and his deputy investigated the allegations and freed them after concluding that the two had no case to answer," Tamborinyoka said.

He claimed that police were watching as Zanu-PF supporters besieged council offices.

"The MDC notes with concern the systematic political onslaught and vicious assault on MDC-run local authorities in a bid to overturn the democratic will of the people as expressed in the last election," he said.

Contacted for comment yesterday, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was yet to get details of the incident.

"I still do not have facts about the matter you are referring to," he said.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo could not be reached for comment as his phone went unanswered.

NewsDay later obtained a copy of Makunde's suspension letter, which was served in terms of section 139 (3) (a) of the Urban Councils Act.

The letter read: "This letter serves to inform you that you are hereby suspended from all your duties as the Chitungwiza town clerk. This suspension is with effect from September 2 and its duration shall be as stated in section 139 (5) (a)."

"Council has good cause to believe that you committed the following serious offenses. Acts of inconsistent with your statutory obligations, habitual absence from duty, gross insubordination and refusal to obey given lawful instructions."

Chitungwiza Residents Trust (Chitrest) director Alice Kuveya applauded Makunde's suspension.

"We have been advocating for this action to be taken. We are glad that mayor Maiko has heard our cries. Chitrest had become a lone voice, calling for Makunde's ouster. We hope that the Local Government ministry will not give us another town clerk from nowhere. We want to be involved in the selection process of the new clerk," she said.

Makunde's personal assistant professed ignorance over the suspension.

"I have nothing that I know. When the mayor came here I was busy," he said.

Maiko was not reachable for comment.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe remnants targeted

41 secs ago | 0 Views

Sikhala attacks Mnangagwa

1 min ago | 0 Views

Kazhanje jailed 3 years over Chivayo bribe

3 mins ago | 1 Views

MDC MPs' treason case further deferred

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF senator stews in $368k Zesa debt

4 mins ago | 2 Views

'Kambarami not going anywhere'

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulilima council plans to roll out tap water to villagers

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Is Chamisa hitting the right strings?

7 mins ago | 0 Views

The irony of re-engagement, dying democracy

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Potraz demands US$1 million from Zifa

8 mins ago | 1 Views

ZPC Kariba claims top position

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Fifa backs Chiyangwa

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Billiat out of Somalia tie

9 mins ago | 3 Views

US$5,2bn coal fuels project left to rot

10 mins ago | 1 Views

Hwende chides ICT ministry secretary

10 mins ago | 1 Views

Harare City Council faces $7m lawsuit

11 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts police for double standards

12 mins ago | 5 Views

'Evangelist' hit with sodomy rap over alleged assault on 6-year-old boy

12 mins ago | 4 Views

Rape accused Bulawayo man convicted of domestic violence

16 mins ago | 12 Views

ZTA allay fears of fuel, cash shortages at World Tourism Expo

16 mins ago | 8 Views

'Graft hindering justice delivery'

17 mins ago | 15 Views

Nobuntu in second padbank concert

18 mins ago | 6 Views

Gift Lunga Jr resigns as Mosi Rovers coach

19 mins ago | 19 Views

Air Zimbabwe back in the skies

19 mins ago | 12 Views

Violence is ingrained in MDC-Alliance’s DNA

26 mins ago | 22 Views

War veterans target Mugabe remnants

26 mins ago | 55 Views

Burning, looting & murder in SA xenophobia

27 mins ago | 87 Views

Freddie Gwala, Majalisa date Bulawayo

28 mins ago | 21 Views

Vandals cost Zesa US$40m

28 mins ago | 11 Views

Residents assault Chitungwiza mayor

29 mins ago | 28 Views

Client kills shebeen owner

29 mins ago | 37 Views

New rules to deal with drunk councillors

30 mins ago | 11 Views

Mohadi calls for dialogue

30 mins ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo to decide Zivhu fate

31 mins ago | 24 Views

Well collapses killing two men

49 mins ago | 78 Views

Shipping UK vehicles to Zimbabwe this September (SPONSORED)

57 mins ago | 84 Views

Bosso, Dynamos in Chibuku Cup clash

58 mins ago | 50 Views

'Sham 2018 poll resulted in illegitimacy' CIZC finally admit - yet still can't resist urge to appease Zanu PF

2 hrs ago | 381 Views

'MRP President Mqondisi Moyo's political career and people's expectations'

10 hrs ago | 849 Views

Bleak future for communal farmers

11 hrs ago | 1206 Views

The influence of top African football players on their teams

11 hrs ago | 612 Views

'China attaches no condition to assistance' - so; cannot demand good governance, we do

11 hrs ago | 854 Views

Adultery law under spotlight

11 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Gambler (25) stabs colleague to death

11 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Cop rapes, impregnates mentally ill person

11 hrs ago | 1839 Views

'ZANU-PF is good at killing'

11 hrs ago | 980 Views

Boity and Fikile Mbalula in Twitter spat

11 hrs ago | 5148 Views

Xenophobic attacks simmer up in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 2374 Views

Xenophobia - Zanu-PF call on South Africa to act

15 hrs ago | 10305 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days