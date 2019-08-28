Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe remnants targeted

by Staff reporter
31 secs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE's liberation war fighters have declared war against alleged remnants of former President Robert Mugabe's administration still in the public service, accusing them of stifling government programmes and sowing seeds of disharmony between them and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Addressing journalists in the capital yesterday, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association (ZNLWVA) secretary-general Douglas Mahiya said they would not rest until all top civil servants who served under Mugabe were relieved of their government posts.

"We have gathered here again to look at our welfare. Not much has been done ever and this is caused by people serving in government. I want to tell you that in 1980 when we returned from the war the former regime, the former President (Mugabe) then removed us from the political structures and other people took over and those are the people that are taking decisions today," he said.

He said the same people who plunged the war veterans into poverty under Mugabe were still driving the agenda of impoverishing them.

"There are people in the civil service who would not want to see the President improve relations with the war veterans and our welfare is not being looked at. We don't understand why it is not being looked at all. Other sectors like the private sector and civil servants have been cushioned; war veterans have not been cushioned. War veterans are surviving on US$0,48c a day. Nothing has been done," he said.

The war veterans led the campaign for Mugabe's ouster in November 2017, accusing the then Zanu PF leader of sidelining them.

Mahiya said the war veterans were not happy with the way their welfare was being handled and vowed to continue piling pressure on government.

"We want to urge government and Parliament to speed the harmonisation of this law so that war veterans start benefiting from the constitutional provisions of their welfare," he said.

Sources said war veterans were pushing for Mnangagwa to retire top civil servants perceived as sympathetic to Mugabe and appoint new faces.

"There is a feeling that President Mnangagwa should clean out government, especially the top bosses in ministries who are refusing to adapt to the new way of doing things. The war veterans want to occupy those top posts and are pushing that agenda," a source said.

Defence and War Veterans deputy minister Victor Matemadanda referred all the questions to permanent secretary Grey Marongwe, who was unavailable for comment while Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri's phone was being answered by aides who said she was locked in meetings.

Information permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said he would only comment after gathering adequate information from relevant ministries.

"Can I give you a response on this tomorrow? I will need to find out what's happening about their allowances from both the Defence and Finance ministries," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chitown mayor assaulted over town clerk suspension

40 secs ago | 0 Views

Sikhala attacks Mnangagwa

1 min ago | 0 Views

Kazhanje jailed 3 years over Chivayo bribe

3 mins ago | 1 Views

MDC MPs' treason case further deferred

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF senator stews in $368k Zesa debt

4 mins ago | 2 Views

'Kambarami not going anywhere'

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Bulilima council plans to roll out tap water to villagers

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Is Chamisa hitting the right strings?

6 mins ago | 0 Views

The irony of re-engagement, dying democracy

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Potraz demands US$1 million from Zifa

8 mins ago | 1 Views

ZPC Kariba claims top position

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Fifa backs Chiyangwa

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Billiat out of Somalia tie

9 mins ago | 3 Views

US$5,2bn coal fuels project left to rot

10 mins ago | 1 Views

Hwende chides ICT ministry secretary

10 mins ago | 1 Views

Harare City Council faces $7m lawsuit

11 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts police for double standards

11 mins ago | 5 Views

'Evangelist' hit with sodomy rap over alleged assault on 6-year-old boy

12 mins ago | 4 Views

Rape accused Bulawayo man convicted of domestic violence

16 mins ago | 12 Views

ZTA allay fears of fuel, cash shortages at World Tourism Expo

16 mins ago | 8 Views

'Graft hindering justice delivery'

17 mins ago | 15 Views

Nobuntu in second padbank concert

18 mins ago | 6 Views

Gift Lunga Jr resigns as Mosi Rovers coach

18 mins ago | 19 Views

Air Zimbabwe back in the skies

19 mins ago | 12 Views

Violence is ingrained in MDC-Alliance’s DNA

26 mins ago | 22 Views

War veterans target Mugabe remnants

26 mins ago | 55 Views

Burning, looting & murder in SA xenophobia

27 mins ago | 86 Views

Freddie Gwala, Majalisa date Bulawayo

27 mins ago | 21 Views

Vandals cost Zesa US$40m

28 mins ago | 11 Views

Residents assault Chitungwiza mayor

29 mins ago | 28 Views

Client kills shebeen owner

29 mins ago | 36 Views

New rules to deal with drunk councillors

29 mins ago | 11 Views

Mohadi calls for dialogue

30 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo to decide Zivhu fate

30 mins ago | 24 Views

Well collapses killing two men

49 mins ago | 78 Views

Shipping UK vehicles to Zimbabwe this September (SPONSORED)

57 mins ago | 84 Views

Bosso, Dynamos in Chibuku Cup clash

58 mins ago | 50 Views

'Sham 2018 poll resulted in illegitimacy' CIZC finally admit - yet still can't resist urge to appease Zanu PF

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

'MRP President Mqondisi Moyo's political career and people's expectations'

10 hrs ago | 849 Views

Bleak future for communal farmers

10 hrs ago | 1206 Views

The influence of top African football players on their teams

11 hrs ago | 611 Views

'China attaches no condition to assistance' - so; cannot demand good governance, we do

11 hrs ago | 854 Views

Adultery law under spotlight

11 hrs ago | 1827 Views

Gambler (25) stabs colleague to death

11 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Cop rapes, impregnates mentally ill person

11 hrs ago | 1839 Views

'ZANU-PF is good at killing'

11 hrs ago | 979 Views

Boity and Fikile Mbalula in Twitter spat

11 hrs ago | 5144 Views

Xenophobic attacks simmer up in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 2373 Views

Xenophobia - Zanu-PF call on South Africa to act

15 hrs ago | 10303 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days