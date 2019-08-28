Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mayhem in Zimbabwe hospitals as doctors down tools

by Staff reporter
49 secs ago | Views
Doctors at public hospitals have turned down a 60% salary rise offered by government and vowed to go ahead with their planned industrial action starting today to press for a better offer and an improvement in their conditions of service.

The latest strike, which is likely to trigger bloodbath in the country's already strained public health system.

The doctors had given an ultimatum to the government demanding to be paid in United States dollars, among other conditions.

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association reported on Sunday that union leaders were receiving death threats from suspected government agents over the strike call.

"We simply do not have the means to continue coming to work because the salary is not sufficient," the doctors said in a letter to the Health Services Board last Friday.

The doctors said talks with the government had "proved to be futile."

"No satisfactory agreement has been reached so far to insulate the doctors from the current high cost of living. To this end, it is within this reason that on the date stated above (September 3) we will not report for duty until the salaries are adjusted," the doctors added in the letter signed by their acting president Peter Mugombeyi.

The government last week announced a 76 percent pay rise for the rest of the civil service, and 60 percent for doctors in a bid to avert imminent strikes, but unions say the increases are far off their demands to have their salaries adjusted to the interbank rate. The Zimbabwe dollar was trading for 10.6 to the United States dollar last Friday.

Surging inflation, currency changes and the continued deterioration of Zimbabwe's economy has led to an erosion of workers' buying power, placing the government on a collision course with its employees who are demanding z$4,750 (US$448) for the lowest paid government employee. The announced pay increase only raises the lowest paid worker's salary to Z$1,023 (US$96) a month.

A strike by doctors will bring fresh woe to Zimbabwe's creaking health service which is already strained by lack of drugs and equipment.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe remnants targeted

21 mins ago | 71 Views

Chitown mayor assaulted over town clerk suspension

21 mins ago | 20 Views

Sikhala attacks Mnangagwa

21 mins ago | 56 Views

Kazhanje jailed 3 years over Chivayo bribe

23 mins ago | 34 Views

MDC MPs' treason case further deferred

24 mins ago | 12 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF senator stews in $368k Zesa debt

24 mins ago | 43 Views

'Kambarami not going anywhere'

25 mins ago | 84 Views

Bulilima council plans to roll out tap water to villagers

26 mins ago | 11 Views

Is Chamisa hitting the right strings?

26 mins ago | 26 Views

The irony of re-engagement, dying democracy

27 mins ago | 8 Views

Potraz demands US$1 million from Zifa

28 mins ago | 7 Views

ZPC Kariba claims top position

29 mins ago | 19 Views

Fifa backs Chiyangwa

29 mins ago | 20 Views

Billiat out of Somalia tie

29 mins ago | 12 Views

US$5,2bn coal fuels project left to rot

30 mins ago | 18 Views

Hwende chides ICT ministry secretary

30 mins ago | 11 Views

Harare City Council faces $7m lawsuit

31 mins ago | 5 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts police for double standards

31 mins ago | 17 Views

'Evangelist' hit with sodomy rap over alleged assault on 6-year-old boy

32 mins ago | 11 Views

Rape accused Bulawayo man convicted of domestic violence

36 mins ago | 23 Views

ZTA allay fears of fuel, cash shortages at World Tourism Expo

36 mins ago | 10 Views

'Graft hindering justice delivery'

37 mins ago | 17 Views

Nobuntu in second padbank concert

38 mins ago | 8 Views

Gift Lunga Jr resigns as Mosi Rovers coach

38 mins ago | 28 Views

Air Zimbabwe back in the skies

39 mins ago | 28 Views

Violence is ingrained in MDC-Alliance’s DNA

46 mins ago | 35 Views

War veterans target Mugabe remnants

46 mins ago | 93 Views

Burning, looting & murder in SA xenophobia

47 mins ago | 160 Views

Freddie Gwala, Majalisa date Bulawayo

47 mins ago | 44 Views

Vandals cost Zesa US$40m

48 mins ago | 19 Views

Residents assault Chitungwiza mayor

49 mins ago | 45 Views

Client kills shebeen owner

49 mins ago | 63 Views

New rules to deal with drunk councillors

49 mins ago | 19 Views

Mohadi calls for dialogue

50 mins ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo to decide Zivhu fate

50 mins ago | 49 Views

Well collapses killing two men

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Shipping UK vehicles to Zimbabwe this September (SPONSORED)

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Bosso, Dynamos in Chibuku Cup clash

1 hr ago | 64 Views

'Sham 2018 poll resulted in illegitimacy' CIZC finally admit - yet still can't resist urge to appease Zanu PF

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

'MRP President Mqondisi Moyo's political career and people's expectations'

11 hrs ago | 871 Views

Bleak future for communal farmers

11 hrs ago | 1237 Views

The influence of top African football players on their teams

11 hrs ago | 645 Views

'China attaches no condition to assistance' - so; cannot demand good governance, we do

11 hrs ago | 869 Views

Adultery law under spotlight

11 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Gambler (25) stabs colleague to death

11 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Cop rapes, impregnates mentally ill person

11 hrs ago | 1865 Views

'ZANU-PF is good at killing'

11 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Boity and Fikile Mbalula in Twitter spat

11 hrs ago | 5366 Views

Xenophobic attacks simmer up in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 2456 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days