WATCH: Chief Ndiweni berates Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
OUTSPOKEN Ntabazinduna traditional leader Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni has berated President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government over his incarceration which he said was a direct attack on the institution of traditional leaders in the country.

This comes after Ndiweni, a rabid critic of Mnangagwa's administration, was released from prison last week after spending about a fortnight in jail, during which period he says he received strong support from chiefs drawn from various provinces.

Ndiweni was speaking through his Twitter handle under videos titled "Good morning Mahlabezulu!Just a few words from emanxeleni".





Source - Daily News

