WATCH: Chief Ndiweni berates Mnangagwa

OUTSPOKEN Ntabazinduna traditional leader Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni has berated President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government over his incarceration which he said was a direct attack on the institution of traditional leaders in the country.This comes after Ndiweni, a rabid critic of Mnangagwa's administration, was released from prison last week after spending about a fortnight in jail, during which period he says he received strong support from chiefs drawn from various provinces.Ndiweni was speaking through his Twitter handle under videos titled "Good morning Mahlabezulu!Just a few words from emanxeleni".