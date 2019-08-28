Looting hits SA township in second day of violence

News / National

by BBC

#sapsGP Gaunteng Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Elias Mawela updating the media about the incident in Alexandra looting today. Several arrests made. ME pic.twitter.com/UgSjg7Rupp — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 3, 2019

Scenes earlier in Alexandra, police clashing with community members believed to have been part of the looting over night in this township #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/0UHSD7OW9s — Mukelwa Hlatshwayo (@MukelwaH) September 3, 2019

Police have been clashing with looters in South Africa's township of Alexandra in Johannesburg, a day after violence hit other parts of the city.Videos shared online show empty streets and roads littered with stones.Monday's outbreak of violence saw some foreign-owned businesses targeted, a situation that has led to African countries issuing warnings to their citizens.Regional police chief Lt Gen Elias Mawela told local media that seven arrests had been made in Alexandra.He described the situation as "stable but volatile":