Looting hits SA township in second day of violence

by BBC
1 hr ago
Police have been clashing with looters in South Africa's township of Alexandra in Johannesburg, a day after violence hit other parts of the city.

Videos shared online show empty streets and roads littered with stones.

Monday's outbreak of violence saw some foreign-owned businesses targeted, a situation that has led to African countries issuing warnings to their citizens.

Regional police chief Lt Gen Elias Mawela told local media that seven arrests had been made in Alexandra.

He described the situation as "stable but volatile":




Source - BBC

