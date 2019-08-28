Latest News Editor's Choice


Hadebe refutes Warriors boycott claims

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
TURKISH based Zimbabwe international defender Teenage Hadebe has reacted angrily to social media reports that he was one of the three senior Warriors players who had refused to fulfill the upcoming 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Somalia.

The first leg, set for September 5 will be staged in Djibouti with the second leg three days later at Barbourfields Stadium.

"Those are embarrassing lies, I never hinted at boycotting national team call up. I am coming for the game, I'm just waiting for Zifa to confirm my air tickets only. People must not use me to fight their wars with Zifa," said Hadebe from his base in Turkey where he plays for top Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor.

A former national team striker who was also in Egypt during the Total Africa Cup of Nations finals, claimed in some circles that Hadebe, France based Tino Kadewere and Kaizer Chiefs poster boy Khama Billiat had snubbed the call ups.

During the Afcon finals, the former forward was almost manhandled by a travelling group of Warriors fans when he stormed their hotel and said the players were right to threaten not to fulfill the last game against Democratic Republic of Congo.

More to follow......

Source - chronicle

