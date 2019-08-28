Former Bulawayo Deputy Mayor dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Bulawayo Deputy Mayor, Alderman Elliot Madanke Dube, has died after a long illness.He was 79.Alderman Dube who was one of the longest serving members of the Council passed on Friday last week.In his condolence message, Bulawayo mayor, Solomon Mguni, said Alderman Dube contributed to the upliftment and development of the city."Alderman Dube was an outstanding member of the Council in various Committees such as the General Purposes Committee, Town Lands and Planning Committee, Health, Housing, Amenities and Liquor Committee," said the Mayor.Alderman Dube was elected into office in 1983 and served for seventeen years as the Magwegwe West and North Councillor and later served as the Deputy Mayor from 1993 to 1994."His death has left a vacuum which the city will not be able to fill for many years to come. He was a gallant son of Bulawayo who played an important role in the development of the city," added the mayor.Survived by 12 children and 31 grandchildren and great grandchildren, Alderman Dube will be laid to rest at the Lady Stanley Cemetery tomorrow (Wednesday).A special Council meeting for Councilors, Aldermen and those with free city status (Freemen) would be held in his honour at the Council Chambers at 9am to be followed by a burial service at the Amphitheatre from 10:15amMourners are gathered at 7321/2 Pumula North.