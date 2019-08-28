Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kambarami 'back in office'

by Staff reporter
10 secs ago | Views
Ousted Deputy Mayor, Tinashe Kambarami is challenging his removal from office.

Ousted Bulawayo Deputy Mayor, Tinashe Kambarami has challenged a High Court ruling that rendered his election into public office as null and void last week.

Kambarami, through his lawyer Maqhawe Mpofu of Samp Mlaudzi lodged an appeal at the Supreme Court Tuesday to review Justice Thompson Mabhikwa's ruling.

The ruling was made after a social group, 1893 Mthwakazi Restoration Movement (1893MRM) and Nomagugu Dabengwa sought to declare Kambarami unfit for public office as he is a convicted criminal.

In July 2018, Kambarami pleaded guilty to theft charges and was fined $80 or 18 days in prison for stealing an extension cord from an electrician he had hired to do manual work at his offices.

According to the law, Kambarami's fresh appeal to the Supreme Court automatically suspends the previous judgment made in the High Court by Justice Thompson Mabhikwa.

The appeal cited the High Court had no jurisdiction to hear and determine Kambarami's fate on the basis that 1893 MRM challenge's was not an election petition under Section 168 of the Electoral Act.

Kambarami's lawyer also argued that 1893 MRM and Dabengwa had no legal capacity of suing him or neither did they have the capacity to bring the deputy mayor before the court.

According to the application, "The court failed in holding that a person had been lawfully nominated (in the case of Kambarami) can only be removed from the office in terms of Section 278 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe."

1893 MRM Chief administrator, Bernard Magugu told CITE they had no problem if Kambarami wanted to appeal, what they want is justice.

"The two parties should be happy with the end result that is the general population of Bulawayo and Kambarami. We stand guided by the principles of justice and still maintain that Kambarami has a criminal record and is unfit to lead as deputy mayor of Bulawayo," he said.

Magugu added they had not received any subpoena from the courts to give their commitment.

Meanwhile Mpofu has served the Bulawayo City Council with a letter noting that Kambarami will be resuming his normal council duties forthwith.

"We hope our client will receive all necessary assistance and cooperation from all spheres of council in the discharge of his duties pending finalisation of the appeal, " read the letter.

Source - cite.org

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Trial date set for MDC chairperson and 5 party members

46 secs ago | 0 Views

Former Bulawayo Deputy Mayor dies

1 min ago | 0 Views

Hadebe refutes Warriors boycott claims

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Trial for Mthwakazi members set for tomorrow

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa's MDC appalled by Afrophobic attacks in South Africa

21 mins ago | 25 Views

Are South Africans our brothers?

22 mins ago | 24 Views

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa exposes SADC & AU

2 hrs ago | 1487 Views

'Zanu PF media ad hominem attacks on ambassadors is insulting' - remain focused and tighten screw

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

Chamisa's statement on South Africa's Afrophobia

3 hrs ago | 1541 Views

'UK must be suspended from Commonwealth'

4 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Zambian truck drivers told to avoid travelling to SA

5 hrs ago | 859 Views

Nigeria summons South Africa ambassador over 'anarchy'

5 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Looting hits SA township in second day of violence

5 hrs ago | 1906 Views

African governments issue warnings about South Africa violence

5 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Muzamhindo picked to lead Cyclone Research

5 hrs ago | 488 Views

MDC National Chairperson and party activists are innocent

6 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Kirsty Coventry lashes out at Zifa

8 hrs ago | 2100 Views

Why are there no WWE casino games?

8 hrs ago | 297 Views

WATCH: We cannot surrender South Africa to foreigners, says Minister

9 hrs ago | 6057 Views

Nigeria threatens South Africa over Xenophobia

10 hrs ago | 3884 Views

WATCH: Chief Ndiweni berates Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 4398 Views

What happened to Ubuntu?

10 hrs ago | 658 Views

Zimbabweans threaten to stop all South African cross-border transport

10 hrs ago | 3387 Views

Zimbabwe a failed state - SA opposition leader

10 hrs ago | 3903 Views

EU Ambassador fumes at The Herald's 'freedom of speech'

10 hrs ago | 2774 Views

Mayhem in Zimbabwe hospitals as doctors down tools

10 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Chitown mayor assaulted over town clerk suspension

10 hrs ago | 419 Views

Sikhala attacks Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 2221 Views

Kazhanje jailed 3 years over Chivayo bribe

10 hrs ago | 791 Views

MDC MPs' treason case further deferred

10 hrs ago | 174 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF senator stews in $368k Zesa debt

10 hrs ago | 593 Views

'Kambarami not going anywhere'

10 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Bulilima council plans to roll out tap water to villagers

10 hrs ago | 183 Views

Is Chamisa hitting the right strings?

10 hrs ago | 536 Views

The irony of re-engagement, dying democracy

10 hrs ago | 122 Views

Potraz demands US$1 million from Zifa

10 hrs ago | 294 Views

ZPC Kariba claims top position

10 hrs ago | 280 Views

Fifa backs Chiyangwa

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Billiat out of Somalia tie

10 hrs ago | 393 Views

US$5,2bn coal fuels project left to rot

10 hrs ago | 295 Views

Hwende chides ICT ministry secretary

10 hrs ago | 170 Views

Harare City Council faces $7m lawsuit

10 hrs ago | 129 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts police for double standards

10 hrs ago | 358 Views

'Evangelist' hit with sodomy rap over alleged assault on 6-year-old boy

10 hrs ago | 233 Views

Rape accused Bulawayo man convicted of domestic violence

10 hrs ago | 245 Views

ZTA allay fears of fuel, cash shortages at World Tourism Expo

10 hrs ago | 77 Views

'Graft hindering justice delivery'

10 hrs ago | 61 Views

Nobuntu in second padbank concert

10 hrs ago | 35 Views

Gift Lunga Jr resigns as Mosi Rovers coach

10 hrs ago | 274 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days