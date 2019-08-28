Police release images of wanted public violence suspects

News / National

Anyone with information can contact their nearest police station or telephone numbers 0242703631, 0242748836.

Police are appealing for information which may assist in the identification and location of wanted persons hereon attached. These individuals are wanted in connection with acts of public violence for the period 2016 - 19 where they were captured while committing various offences.

Police are hunting scores of individuals who were captured on camera in various fora allegedly committing acts of public violence in the last four years.Pictures of the wanted people have been released on social media platforms including on the police Twitter handle (@PoliceZimbabwe).The government is clamping down on public violence as it moves to create an enabling environment for socio-economic prosperity, a key to achieving vision 2030.Anyone with information can contact their nearest police station or telephone numbers 0242703631, 0242748836.More to follow......