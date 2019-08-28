Latest News Editor's Choice


Police release images of wanted public violence suspects

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago
Police are hunting scores of individuals who were captured on camera in various fora allegedly committing acts of public violence in the last four years.

Pictures of the wanted people have been released on social media platforms including on the police Twitter handle (@PoliceZimbabwe).

The government is clamping down on public violence as it moves to create an enabling environment for socio-economic prosperity, a key to achieving vision 2030.

Anyone with information can contact their nearest police station or telephone numbers 0242703631, 0242748836.








More to follow......

Source - chronicle

