Mnangagwa leaves for 28th World Economic Forum

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left Harare for Cape town, South Africa to attend the 28th World Economic Forum on Africa which is starting tomorrow and ending on 6 September.Several African leaders and captains of industry, bankers, civil society activists from across the globe and the media will interface, as Africa prepares itself to participate in the 4th Industrial Revolution.More than a thousand participants are expected at the forum.President Mnangagwa was seen off at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by the Vice President Kembo Mohadi, several cabinet ministers, service chiefs and senior government officials.Meanwhile, Vice President Mohadi is the acting President.