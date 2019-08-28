Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa leaves for 28th World Economic Forum

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left Harare for Cape town, South Africa to attend the 28th World Economic Forum on Africa which is starting tomorrow and ending on 6 September.

Several African leaders and captains of industry, bankers, civil society activists from across the globe and the media will interface, as Africa prepares itself to participate in the 4th Industrial Revolution.

More than a thousand participants are expected at the forum.

President Mnangagwa was seen off at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by the Vice President Kembo Mohadi, several cabinet ministers, service chiefs and senior government officials.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mohadi is the acting President.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Rwanda, the African version of the Asian Tigers

53 mins ago | 70 Views

Young Warriors, Amagluglug to clash at Orlando stadium this Friday

1 hr ago | 54 Views

'Zimbabwe is a failed state, SA must intervene' - yes do; admit Zanu PF rigged 2018 elections

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Police release images of wanted public violence suspects

2 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Kambarami 'back in office'

2 hrs ago | 985 Views

Trial date set for MDC chairperson and 5 party members

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Former Bulawayo Deputy Mayor dies

2 hrs ago | 507 Views

Hadebe refutes Warriors boycott claims

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Trial for Mthwakazi members set for tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chamisa's MDC appalled by Afrophobic attacks in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Are South Africans our brothers?

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa exposes SADC & AU

4 hrs ago | 1926 Views

'Zanu PF media ad hominem attacks on ambassadors is insulting' - remain focused and tighten screw

4 hrs ago | 550 Views

Chamisa's statement on South Africa's Afrophobia

5 hrs ago | 2254 Views

'UK must be suspended from Commonwealth'

6 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Zambian truck drivers told to avoid travelling to SA

6 hrs ago | 957 Views

Nigeria summons South Africa ambassador over 'anarchy'

6 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Looting hits SA township in second day of violence

6 hrs ago | 2122 Views

African governments issue warnings about South Africa violence

6 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Muzamhindo picked to lead Cyclone Research

6 hrs ago | 530 Views

MDC National Chairperson and party activists are innocent

8 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Kirsty Coventry lashes out at Zifa

9 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Why are there no WWE casino games?

10 hrs ago | 325 Views

WATCH: We cannot surrender South Africa to foreigners, says Minister

11 hrs ago | 6546 Views

Nigeria threatens South Africa over Xenophobia

11 hrs ago | 3984 Views

WATCH: Chief Ndiweni berates Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 4963 Views

What happened to Ubuntu?

12 hrs ago | 679 Views

Zimbabweans threaten to stop all South African cross-border transport

12 hrs ago | 3586 Views

Zimbabwe a failed state - SA opposition leader

12 hrs ago | 4321 Views

EU Ambassador fumes at The Herald's 'freedom of speech'

12 hrs ago | 3014 Views

Mayhem in Zimbabwe hospitals as doctors down tools

12 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Chitown mayor assaulted over town clerk suspension

12 hrs ago | 434 Views

Sikhala attacks Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 2498 Views

Kazhanje jailed 3 years over Chivayo bribe

12 hrs ago | 848 Views

MDC MPs' treason case further deferred

12 hrs ago | 180 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF senator stews in $368k Zesa debt

12 hrs ago | 611 Views

'Kambarami not going anywhere'

12 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Bulilima council plans to roll out tap water to villagers

12 hrs ago | 196 Views

Is Chamisa hitting the right strings?

12 hrs ago | 560 Views

The irony of re-engagement, dying democracy

12 hrs ago | 125 Views

Potraz demands US$1 million from Zifa

12 hrs ago | 314 Views

ZPC Kariba claims top position

12 hrs ago | 296 Views

Fifa backs Chiyangwa

12 hrs ago | 389 Views

Billiat out of Somalia tie

12 hrs ago | 412 Views

US$5,2bn coal fuels project left to rot

12 hrs ago | 314 Views

Hwende chides ICT ministry secretary

12 hrs ago | 187 Views

Harare City Council faces $7m lawsuit

12 hrs ago | 130 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts police for double standards

12 hrs ago | 379 Views

'Evangelist' hit with sodomy rap over alleged assault on 6-year-old boy

12 hrs ago | 252 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days