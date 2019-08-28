Latest News Editor's Choice


Young Warriors, Amagluglug to clash at Orlando stadium this Friday

by Staff reporter
Young Warriors Coach, Tonderayi Ndiraya says his charges have what it takes to conquer despite facing a difficult task against South Africa in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier this Friday.

Whenever Zimbabwe and South Africa meet, a bruising battle is always expected.

The two nations resume their rivalry in an Under 23 AFCON qualifier at Orlando Stadium in South Africa this Friday.

The Young warriors assembled for camp on Monday evening and played a friendly encounter against Dynamos this Tuesday morning.

Young Warriors head coach Tonderayi Ndiraya is wary of the threat posed by South Africa but is positive Zimbabwe have quality players that can do the business.

"South Africa's under 23 team is the equivalent of Bafana Bafana. They have a very strong squad and no doubt it is a huge task that we have on our hands. If you look at our team though we have the likes of Emmanuel Jalai, Nelson Chadya, Prince Dube, players with premiership experience and with the pedigree of posing problems for South Africa," said Ndiraya.

The Young Warriors local based players are expected to leave for South Africa this Wednesday ahead of their clash with Amagluglug on Friday.

With European based players travelling direct to South Africa, Thursday evening's training session is the only opportunity Tonderayi Ndiraya will have of assessing the entire team ahead of Friday's clash.

The under 23 AFCON is also part of a journey to the 2022 Olympics.

Source - zbc

