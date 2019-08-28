Latest News Editor's Choice


PHOTOS: Nigerians set MTN office on fire in Lagos, destroy Shoprite

by Staff reporter
One of the MTN offices in Apapa, Lagos, has been set on fire by Nigerians protesting the recent xenophobic attacks.


MTN is a telecommunications company owned by South Africans and the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has a significant shareholding. He used to be Chairman of the MTN Group which flouted Nigerian security issues and was fined a huge amount by the Nigerian government. Twitter user @milksha64693019, shared the photos of the torched building online.









