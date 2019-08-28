PHOTOS: Nigerians set MTN office on fire in Lagos, destroy Shoprite

News / National

by Staff reporter

One of the MTN offices in Apapa, Lagos, has been set on fire by Nigerians protesting the recent xenophobic attacks.MTN is a telecommunications company owned by South Africans and the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has a significant shareholding. He used to be Chairman of the MTN Group which flouted Nigerian security issues and was fined a huge amount by the Nigerian government. Twitter user @milksha64693019, shared the photos of the torched building online.