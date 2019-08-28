Man bites cops

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 20-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi man was sentenced to 3 years in jail yesterday by Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro for assaulting four police officers who tried to arrest him for a spate of crimes.Brighton Chekerwa of house number 215 Suwoguru Township Mvurwi will spend two years behind bars after the magistrate suspended one year on condition of good behaviour.Prosecutor Albert Charehwa told the court that on 18 last year four detectives from Mvurwi police station received information that Chekerwa was on their wanted list and approached him at his place of residents.When the detectives identified themselves to him he resisted arrest and became violent on the cops, he pushed the detectives and started biting them there by injuring them in the process.In an unrelated case a senior citizen appeared before the same magistrate for stealing a mobile phone in a wholesale before being captured by a closed circuit television (CCTV).Misheck Munanga (66) of Mutsakanyi village under chief Makope in Chiweshe pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $300 for stealing a cell phone valued at ZW$100.The court head last week Friday, Munanga picked a mobile phone inside Golly's wholesale, Mvurwi belonging to the wholesale's employee Portia Chisanga who was busy attending to other business outside the shop.When she returned, she found her phone missing and rushed to CCTV inside the shop where she managed to identify Munanga who was already at a bus stop looking for transport to go to Chiweshe.Chisanga rushed to the police station and filed a report leading to the arrest of Munanga who was searched and found in possession of the stolen phone.Carson Kundiona represented the state.