Man sets assailant' hut ablaze

by Simbarashe Sithole
A 30-YEAR-OLD Silobela man escaped jail after setting a bedroom hut of a man who previously assaulted him  on fire.

Mungisi Dube (30) of python village,Silobela was spared a jail term by Kwekwe magistrate
Vimbai Mutukwa who sentenced him for 13 months imprisonment which she conditionally suspended.


Prosecutor Freddy Ndoro told the court that on August 29 around 1 am Dube drove to Irvine Sibanda(36) house whom he accused of previously assulting him and set his bedroom on fire there by destroying property worth ZW$10 000.

In another case  Mulungisi Dube (36) of python village Sibolela appeared before before the same magistrate last week  for assulting Mungisi Dube with a knobkerrie.

The state alleged on August 29 at Jena mines, Sibolela the pair were drinking beer and had a misunderstanding in the process, Sibanda took a knobkerrie and struck Dube once on the rib cage and once on the head.

Dube sustained a deep cut on the head, the matter continues on 24 September. Freddy Ndoro prosecuted.


Source - Simbarashe Sithole

