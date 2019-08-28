Man sets assailant' hut ablaze

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 30-YEAR-OLD Silobela man escaped jail after setting a bedroom hut of a man who previously assaulted him on fire.Mungisi Dube (30) of python village,Silobela was spared a jail term by Kwekwe magistrateVimbai Mutukwa who sentenced him for 13 months imprisonment which she conditionally suspended.Prosecutor Freddy Ndoro told the court that on August 29 around 1 am Dube drove to Irvine Sibanda(36) house whom he accused of previously assulting him and set his bedroom on fire there by destroying property worth ZW$10 000.In another case Mulungisi Dube (36) of python village Sibolela appeared before before the same magistrate last week for assulting Mungisi Dube with a knobkerrie.The state alleged on August 29 at Jena mines, Sibolela the pair were drinking beer and had a misunderstanding in the process, Sibanda took a knobkerrie and struck Dube once on the rib cage and once on the head.Dube sustained a deep cut on the head, the matter continues on 24 September. Freddy Ndoro prosecuted.