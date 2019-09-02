Latest News Editor's Choice


Children of ZPRA veterans to meet army commanders

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago | Views
Children of former Zimbabwe African People's Union army ZPRA have formed an association that is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the former liberation movement.

The movement which is dubbed Abantwana bo Mzabalazo has lined up a series of activities that shall be implemented before the end of the year. ,

Speaking to this reporter on Tuesday the interim Chairperson of the association Ndodana Moyo said, "We formed the association `to make sure that the values of the mighty ZPRA army that liberated this country do not die. We want the story of their great exploits to be told eternally.

"We are going to be doing a number of activities this year. The first one is that we will meet the serving and retired Generals who were part of the army to get firsthand knowledge of their exploits. As you are aware that the current Defense Forces Commander is on the ex-ZPRA cadres it means we will be meeting him also if his schedule permits and the likes of General Sibusisso Moyo.  We are also going to be meeting people like Zenzele Ndebele who is doing a lot of things together with Mafela Trust in documenting this history."

Moyo said most of the activities will be unveiled soon as the association rolls them out.  



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days