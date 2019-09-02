Latest News Editor's Choice


'Vote Zanu-PF in by-elections,' says Matemadanda

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabweans, particularly those in constituencies with impending by-elections, should continue to rally behind Zanu-PF because it is delivering on its election promises.

Addressing thousands of supporters at a star rally to drum up support for the ruling party candidate in the Zaka East by-election, Clemance Chiduwa, at Dzoro Secondary School over the weekend, Zanu-PF national commissar Victor Matemadanda said the tough economic conditions obtaining in the country were a result of economic saboteurs, including the opposition MDC-Alliance, which is against development.

He said austerity measures being implemented by Government should be supported by every citizen since they will transform the country's economy.

"Government, under the steward leadership of President Mnangagwa, has instituted macro-economic measures anchored on the austerity for prosperity," said Matemadanda.

"This development is a prerequisite for attaining Vision 2030 by which Zimbabwe is expected to be an upper-middle income economy.

"As the ruling party, we have started rolling out development programmes targeting to fulfil our campaign promises."

Matemadanda said the economic reforms had seen Government cutting back extensively on expenditure and removing subsidies to reduce the budget deficit. "Government is aware of the challenges you are facing and is working around the clock to address them," he said.

"President Mnangagwa's Government has put in place several investor-friendly policies which I am very confident will result in foreign direct investment flowing in the not-so-distant future. The only problem we are facing is that fixing an economy is not an overnight occurrence as it involves completely transforming the macro-economic framework, so we all need to be a bit patient."

The Zaka East Constituency by-election will be held on September 21 after it fell vacant following the death of Kaston Gumbwanda on June 21.

Source - the herald

