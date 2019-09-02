Latest News Editor's Choice


Drunken stupor gives away robber

by Staf reporter
A SUSPECTED armed robber who got drunk during a robbery was allegedly caught sleeping inside his victim's car, a court heard yesterday.

Fanuel Ngirandi of Overspill, Epworth, was arrested by police officers who caught him sleeping inside the car's loading box. Ngirandi was facing unlawful entry charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye.

Mrs Mapiye denied Ngirandi bail and advised him to approach the High Court.

It is alleged that on September 2 at around 1am, the complainant, only identified as Haukozi, was asleep with his family at their Epworth home when he heard a disturbing sound at the main door.

It is the State's case that out of fear, Haukozi locked his family inside the bedroom. T

he court heard that Ngirandi and his accomplices gained entry through a screen door before breaking down the bedroom door using iron bars and ordered everyone to lie on their stomachs. It is the State's case that they ransacked the house while pointing a pistol at Haukozi.

Haukozi gave them his wallet before they stole US$397. They also allegedly stole a 5kg gas cylinder, four cellphones, seven 20-litre jerry cans filled with diesel, a welding machine and a grinder.

The court heard that the gang demanded more money from Haukozi, at gunpoint, and he indicated he had some at his shop. It is the State's case that they forced him to his Isuzu KB300 leaving one of the accomplices guarding the family and drove to Overspill Shopping Centre.

Upon arrival, they allegedly tied two security guards, broke into the shop where they stole $2 700, a grinder, a wielding machine and a Salton hair clipper. They drove back to the Haukozi's home, and Ngirandi hid in the loading box of the car.

It is alleged that upon arrival, the robbers allegedly locked Haukozi and his family in one of the bedrooms and went away leaving Ngirandi sleeping in the loading box. It is alleged that Haukozi untied himself, broke the door and proceeded to Epworth Police Station where he made a report.

Police officers attended the scene at around 3am and arrested Ngirandi, who was still asleep and appeared drunk. The total value of the property stolen is $10 000 and property worth $200 was recovered.

Source - the herald

